In August 2025, a 61-year-old man stopped taking tirzepatide because it made him nauseated. Over the month before he was admitted to the hospital in October, his depression deepened. He grew confused and suspicious, and he began seeing and hearing things others didn’t. He also experienced what doctors call a Cotard delusion, which can make someone believe they’re already dead.

That same October, another man sought care after a dramatic change in his mood and behavior. He, too, had recently stopped taking tirzepatide.

In a case report published in the Primary Care Companion for CNS Disorders, psychiatrists asked whether the detail of stopping a GLP-1 receptor agonist in both men’s medication histories could help explain their psychiatric symptoms.

Psychosis and Mania After Stopping a GLP-1

The first man who experienced these symptoms had a history of depression, as well as liver and kidney disease. By the time he left the hospital, his hallucinations and delusions had cleared, and his mood had improved.

However, he was readmitted weeks later with depression and signs of catatonia, a condition that can disrupt movement and speech. He received electroconvulsive therapy during his second stay.

The other man, 52, had a history of anxiety. He abruptly stopped tirzepatide in September 2025 after losing about 100 pounds in six months. In the weeks before seeking care, he was also using cannabis frequently. By October, his speech was excessive and disorganized, and he was unusually impulsive and irritable.

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Doctors diagnosed a manic episode and transferred him to a psychiatric facility. Tests also showed a low vitamin B12 level — another detail the study authors flagged as potentially relevant.

Read More: Hair Loss May Be a New Potential Side Effect of GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs

How GLP-1 Drugs May Affect the Brain

Tirzepatide activates receptors for two hormones, GIP and GLP-1. Its effects on blood sugar and appetite are well documented, but the effects on mood and behavior are much harder to pin down.

GLP-1 receptors are also found in the brain, where research suggests they may influence dopamine signaling and circuits that help shape motivation and reward. Whether coming off tirzepatide changes those signals in ways that could contribute to mania or psychosis remains an unanswered question.

What the New Study Can Tell Us About GLP-1s

The FDA’s 2026 review of 91 placebo-controlled trials found no increased risk of depression, anxiety, or psychosis with GLP-1 drug use. The two cases in this new study raise a different question about the period after treatment ends.

Without a comparison group, the report can’t tell us how often these symptoms occur after stopping, whether a psychiatric history increases the odds, or whether tirzepatide played a role in either case.

For now, the authors note that with GLP-1 prescriptions on the rise, so too will people who abruptly stop the medication. They recommend that any discontinuation of GLP-1 medications should be monitored closely by a doctor, especially if the patient has a history of depression and anxiety.

Read More: Slowing Biological Aging May Be GLP-1 Drugs' Next Medical Frontier

The content of this article is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of qualified health providers with questions you may have regarding medical conditions.

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