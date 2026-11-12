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Traces of 125,000-Year-Old Glue Show How Early Humans May Have Assembled Hunting Weapons in Ancient Saudi Arabia

Learn how microscopic traces of resin, plant fiber, and possible poison are revealing how people hunted beside a lake in what is now a desert.

Written byAnastasia Scott
| 3 min read
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Hand holding ancient spear or arrow head
One of the 5,000 artifacts discovered around an ancient lake. (Image Credit: Chris Clarkson/Shutterstock) 

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Whatever handle once held these stone points is long gone, but after about 125,000 years, the resin and plant fibers that bound them in place are still there, leaving minuscule traces at the base of some points that show how someone put the weapon together.

A team led jointly by Griffith University in Australia and two Saudi institutions, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and the Saudi Heritage Commission, found the points, along with more than 5,000 other stone tools, on the shore of an ancient lake in the Empty Quarter of Saudi Arabia, a sea of sand that is among the driest spots on the planet today, and they describe the site, called ‘Uruq Aljelibah, in Science.

The findings suggest that early members of our species did more than hurry across Arabia on their way out of Africa, since they stayed long enough to build weapons from several materials, possibly tipped some with plant poison, and make a home beside the water, which challenges the picture of the region as little more than a route.

“The residues give us clues to parts of these weapons that rarely survive,” co-author Carney Matheson said in a press release.

An Ancient Lakeshore in Saudi Arabia’s Empty Quarter

Over 100,000 years ago, this same dry spot sat beside a freshwater lake, and the people who gathered there had plenty to work with.

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“The lakeshore preserves evidence of a very different Arabia where freshwater, grasslands, and trees supported people and abundant wildlife,” said co-lead author Frans van Buchem in the press release.

Hippos, camels, buffalo, oryx, gazelles, and ostriches all left bones behind, and stone tools lay in clusters right beside them, suggesting this shore was where people hunted and butchered their game.

Researchers could even fit some stone flakes back together like puzzle pieces, suggesting people sat down and made their tools on the spot, and tiny leftovers of palm, wood, and plant fiber show they also worked with plants, probably for eating, toolmaking, and holding things together.

Read More: Early Humans May Have Kept Colorful Stones and Fossils as Souvenirs Over 400,000 Years Ago

What the Residues on the Points Reveal

Some of the points have chipped tips, the kind of damage that happens when a stone point hits a large animal, and under a microscope, those tips held leftover animal tissue while the bases held the resin and plant fiber.

“This suggests people were manufacturing composite weapons made from multiple materials rather than simply using handheld stone tools,” lead author Christopher Clarkson said.

Chemical analysis also found traces linked to Acokanthera schimperi, a tree historically used to make arrow poison, on several of the points, along with other plant compounds that could be toxic, which leaves open the chance that some of the weapons carried poison.

A Green Arabia Where People Could Settle

The lake was part of a pattern, since a separate study in Nature found that the region has turned wet and green again and again in the last eight million years.

“During wetter phases, Green Arabia provided the water and other resources that people needed to settle and develop complex ways of life,” Michael Petraglia of Griffith University said.

Today, a few smears of resin and plant fiber still tell us how someone, on a lakeshore that no longer exists, fastened a stone point to a handle and went hunting.

Read More: 13,800-Year-Old Alaskan Base Camp Reveals Rare Diamond-Shaped Stone Tools and Other Ancient Artifacts

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Meet the Author

  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Assistant Editor at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. View Full Profile

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