Tourism in Antarctica Is Growing — Along With Its Carbon Footprint and Potential Long-Term Risks 

During peak tourism season, some places are unrecognizable. In the Italian cliffside town of Positano, visitors trudge shoulder-to-shoulder through narrow streets. In Viña del Mar, Chile, every inch of the beach is claimed by an umbrella. And at Yosemite National Park, gridlocked traffic stops many would-be visitors from entering the park.

Certain popular tourist destinations have been “loved to death” by visitors. They leave litter behind, trample vegetation, or make it difficult for residents to go about their daily lives. In some locales, officials have responded by canceling events, banning cruise ships, or implementing a surcharge.

Antarctica is now experiencing a surge in tourism, and the number of people visiting the continent has soared over the past two decades. The icy continent is governed by a treaty that has yet to establish rules on tourism. Some scientists worry the relatively pristine area could be irreversibly damaged by the increasing presence of people.

“We’re probably pretty close to carrying capacity,” Jessica O’Reilly, an associate professor of international studies at Indiana University at Bloomington and an advisor to the treaty through the Antarctic and Southern Ocean Coalition, told Discover.

How Many People Visit Antarctica Each Year?

We've known of people visiting Antarctica since the 19th century, but only in the last few decades have visitor numbers increased dramatically, according to the ICES Journal of Marine Science. In the 1993 to 1994 season, a report in the Journal of Sustainable Tourism stated that the continent saw only 8,000 visitors, many of whom were scientists.

Fast-forward 30 years, and there were more than 120,000 visitors to Antarctica in the 2023 to 2024 season. About 65 percent of these visitors “landed.” Of these 78,000 boots-on-the-ground tourists, 800 went for “deep-field” experiences such as mountaineering, skydiving, or skiing.

The other 42,000 tourists were on cruise ships that went into Antarctic waters but did not land.

Read More: Antarctica’s Mysterious Radio Pulses Remain Unexplained — but Better Particle Experiments Could Change That

The Risks of Traveling to Antarctica

Antarctica is considered relatively remote and pristine, and it provides ecological benefits to the rest of the world estimated at $180 billion, according to a study in Nature Reviews Earth & Environment.

But it is a region experiencing climate change. The Southern Ocean is warming and becoming more acidic, and the Antarctic Ice Sheet and sea ice are melting. Habitats and biodiversity are being lost in the process.

Some scientists have questions about “landed” visitors and sustainability. People who visit Antarctica might inadvertently introduce invasive species. Foreign microbes on their shoes could lead to soil contamination. They might stomp on vegetation or disrupt bird or seal colonies. Visitors could also introduce diseases or pick up pathogens. “Cruise-only” passengers could also cause harm by emitting carbon, leaking fuel, or discharging waste into the ocean.

O’Reilly added that many tour operators are mindful. They require visitors to sanitize boots before and after arriving on the continent. They do not dump waste water or fuel. And they require visitors to stick to a path and keep a distance from penguins.

Managing Tourism in Antarctica

Since 1960, Antarctica has been governed by a treaty system. Currently, 58 countries are signatories. The Antarctic Treaty is ongoing, and representatives meet annually and make updates as needed.

“The Antarctic Treaty system is a closed meeting, and it’s agreement by consensus. Lately, the consensus has been hard-won. If they aren’t agreeing, things aren’t happening,” O’Reilly said.

Currently, tourism is a working group within the Treaty. They are considering limitations such as preventing hotel development.

“Some things I’d like to see — limitations on visits overall and thinking about limitations on landing. Some areas on the Antarctic Peninsula get a landing in the morning and a landing in the afternoon every day for three months,” O’Reilly told Discover.

O’Reilly visited Antarctica 20 years ago as part of a scientific exploration and says it is the most pristine place on Earth.

“Besides the deep ocean, it’s the closest thing we have to outer space on our planet,” she concluded.

Read More: Antarctica Is Losing Ice the Size of Los Angeles Every Three Years

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