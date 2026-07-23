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Tiny Black-and-White Ruffed Lemur Twins Born at Central Park Zoo Represent a Conservation Win for a Species in Decline

Learn more about black-and-white ruffed lemurs, their unique pollinating abilities, why they're so endangered, and how the arrival of twins at Central Park Zoo is a step in the right direction for conservation. 

Written byMonica Cull
| 3 min read
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two Black-and-white ruffed lemurs in an enclosure
Black-and-white ruffed lemur pup by its mother. (Image Courtesy of Terria Clay ©WCS)

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The Wildlife Conservation Society’s Central Park Zoo is officially debuting twin black-and-white ruffed lemur babies to visitors. The critically endangered lemurs were born on April 5, 2026, to parents Koa and Milo and are now ready to join their parents and the rest of the lemur troop at the zoo.

The birth of the twins, a female named Tonga and a male named Maso, is a major conservation win for this species and the organizations working to protect them. When Tonga and Maso were first born, the pair were tiny, big enough to fit in a pocket. Now, they’ve grown a little and can join the other lemurs. According to a press release, the twins’ current favorite treat is bananas.

What Are Black-And-White Ruffed Lemurs?

Black-and-white ruffed lemurs are native to Madagascar. As their name suggests, they have black-and-white fur and a white ruff around their necks, according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. They also have distinct bright yellow eyes.

As adults, these lemurs can weigh between 6.6 and 10 pounds, and their body length usually measures 20 to 22 inches; their tails can add an extra 24 to 26 inches to their length. They can be seen leaping between tree branches, as well as walking or running on the ground.

When a female is pregnant, she and her mate will build nests in trees about 32 to 65 feet above the ground. The babies will stay in the nest while their mother hunts for food to bring back to them. At about 4 months old, babies start to be more independent and become fully mature at about 20 months, according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

Read More: Rare Amur Leopard Born at Cleveland Zoo as Fewer Than 100 Remain in the Wild

Why Are Black-And-White Ruffed Lemurs So Unique?

Baby lemurs Tonga and Maso

Tonga and Maso

(Image Courtesy of WCS)

Though black-and-white ruffed lemurs share many similarities to other primate species, there are a few things that set them apart.

One major difference is that, like many lemurs, black-and-white ruffed lemurs live in a matriarchal system. According to the Central Park Zoo, each lemur troop has a dominant female who oversees territory, mating, and resources. In the case of the Tonga and Maso, their mother, Koa, is the head of the Central Park Zoo troop and has chosen their father, Milo, as the dominant male.

These lemurs are also adept at suspensory movement, meaning that they can suspend themselves by their feet to reach fruits hanging in trees. While other lemur species are known to do this, according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, these lemurs exhibit this behavior more than any other lemur species.

Black-and-white ruffed lemurs are frugivorous — meaning they mainly eat fruit — and they are also pollinators; in fact, they are one of the largest pollinators in the world thanks to their relationship with the traveler’s tree.

Why Are Black-And-White Ruffed Lemurs Critically Endangered?

This species, like many others, is endangered due to habitat loss from deforestation, mining, urban development, and hunting, among other threats. Over 21 years, the species' population has declined by 80 percent, according to both the Central Park Zoo and the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

Conservation efforts are in place, including a Species Survival Plan (SSP) program through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), which helps maintain a species' genetic viability. While reintroduction efforts have been proposed, much work remains before reintroduction can succeed.

Visiting the Lemur Babies

lemur troop

(Image Courtesy of Terria Clay ©WCS)

The Central Park Zoo is no stranger to black-and-white ruffed lemur babies, as the facility has seen the birth of eight successful babies in the past.

Visitors to the zoo can see the twins and other primates, including cotton-topped tamarins, white-faced saki monkeys, and other primates in the Tropic Zone exhibit.

Read More: Rare Newborn Lemur Triplets Born in Georgia Are the "Chatterboxes" of the Forest, with Names Tied to Taylor Swift

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Meet the Author

  • Monica Cull

    Monica Cull is a Digital Editor/Writer for Discover Magazine who writes and edits articles focusing on animal sciences, ancient humans, national parks, and health trends. View Full Profile

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