skip to main content

Thousands of Snakes Close an Illinois Road, a Mysterious Space Object in a Farmer's Field, and an Update on the Flesh-Eating Screwworm

Discover the top stories from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23, 2026, including why thousands of snakes close a road in Illinois twice a year and a mysterious space object found in a farmer's field.

Written byStephanie Edwards, Jenny Lehmann, RJ Mackenzie, Monica Cull, and Jack Knudson
| 3 min read
Follow on GoogleGoogle News Preferred Source
a collection of images from this week's top stories
(Image Credit: Kelly Graf; Shutterstock: Mike Wilhelm; Love Employee; Arjunisme; Tanguy de Saint-Cyr)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Did you catch the top stories this week? Check out our roundup below, covering the biggest science news and stories that matter.

This week's stories, from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23, 2026, include a look into Illinois' Snake Road, how mRNA vaccines may one day help fight cancer, a Minnesota farmer who found a mysterious object, an ancient Alaskan basecamp with diamond-shaped tools, an update on the flesh-eating New World screwworm, and strange ground movements explained by a Nicaraguan volcano.

1. Thousands of Snakes Close This Illinois Road Twice a Year as They Move Between Seasonal Habitats
a cottonmouth snake crossing the road

Cottonmouth snake crossing the road (not associated with the event). (Image Credit: Mike Wilhelm/Shutterstock)

Known as Snake Road, this roughly 2.5-mile stretch of Forest Road 345 closes to vehicles as reptiles and amphibians move between seasonal habitats. According to the Union County Illinois Chamber of Commerce, the closures help protect thousands of animals making the trip. For visitors on foot, it’s a chance to watch a movement that happens much closer to the ground than the familiar autumn flights overhead.

Read More: Thousands of Snakes Close This Illinois Road Twice a Year as They Move Between Seasonal Habitats

2. Understanding How mRNA Vaccines Break Down in the Body May One Day Help Fight Cancer

The emergence of mRNA vaccines has been an important contribution to modern medicine, and their further refinement has the potential to transform therapeutics even beyond infectious diseases. First widely introduced as the new COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic, mRNA vaccines are now being tested globally as potential cancer treatments that train a patient’s immune system to directly target cancer cells.

Discover Magazine Logo

You have 1 more free article (1 of 2)

Have an account? log in

Subscribe today for full access and support our journalism.

checkmarkExplore All Options

Read More: Understanding How mRNA Vaccines Break Down in the Body May One Day Help Fight Cancer

3. A Minnesota Farmer’s Fall Harvest Came With a Surprise — an 11-Foot Object That Likely Fell From Space
an image of the suspected space object in the field

A large, metallic object, about 11 feet in diameter, presumably a space object, was present in the cornfield in Minnesota.

(Image Courtesy of Stevens County Minnesota Sheriff's Office)

Harvesting corn usually means collecting items grown on Earth. For one Minnesota farmer, it meant encountering something that may have taken a much longer route into the field. Deputies called to investigate found an object approximately 11 feet across — a very unexpected addition to the fall harvest.

Read More: A Minnesota Farmer’s Fall Harvest Came With a Surprise — an 11-Foot Object That Likely Fell From Space

4. 13,800-Year-Old Alaskan Base Camp Reveals Rare Diamond-Shaped Stone Tools and Other Ancient Artifacts

For roughly 23,000 years, the Bering Land Bridge served as a gateway between the east and west. Countless humans and animals used the passage, now sunken under the waters of the Bering Strait, to travel between Asia and North America. Now, archaeologists digging in interior Alaska have found numerous clues about the peoples who lived there.

Read More: 13,800-Year-Old Alaskan Base Camp Reveals Rare Diamond-Shaped Stone Tools and Other Ancient Artifacts

5. Flesh-Eating New World Screwworm Found in Texas Wildlife During Current U.S. Outbreak

On June 3, 2026, the U.S. confirmed its first case of the current New World screwworm outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Officials in Texas reported screwworm larvae in a 3-week-old calf.

Since then, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has worked to slow the parasite's spread. Despite their efforts, New World screwworms have now been detected in U.S. wildlife.

Read More: Flesh-Eating New World Screwworm Confirmed in Texas, Posing Risk to U.S. Cattle for First Time in Decades

6. Two Magma Reservoirs Beneath Nicaragua's Masaya Volcano May Reveal Source of Strange Ground Movements

At Masaya volcano, just southeast of Nicaragua’s capital city of Managua, two distinct magma sources have been stirring for years. Although the volcano hasn’t produced a major lava flow since 1772, it’s still very much active today; along with landslides and emissions of sulfur dioxide volcanic gas, Masaya has experienced ground deformation that points to a complex magma system.

Read More: Two Magma Reservoirs Beneath Nicaragua's Masaya Volcano May Reveal Source of Strange Ground Movements

Meet the Author

  • Stephanie Edwards

    Stephanie Edwards

    Stephanie Edwards is the Engagement Specialist at Discover Magazine, who manages all social media platforms and writes digital articles that focus on archaeology, the environment, and public health.View Full Profile
  • Jenny Lehmann

    Jenny Lehmann

    Jenny Lehmann is an Associate Editor at Discover Magazine who writes articles on microbiology, psychology, neurology, and zoology, and oversees the Piece of Mind column of the print issue.View Full Profile
  • Ruairi Mackenzie

    RJ Mackenzie

    RJ Mackenzie is a freelance science reporter based in Glasgow, Scotland. He covers biological and biomedical science, and has bylines in National Geographic, Popular Science, Nature, and The Scientist.View Full Profile

  • Monica Cull

    Monica Cull is a Digital Editor/Writer for Discover Magazine who writes and edits articles focusing on animal sciences, ancient humans, national parks, and health trends. View Full Profile
  • Jack Knudson

    Jack Knudson

    Jack Knudson is an Associate Editor for Discover Magazine who writes articles on space, ancient humans, animals, and sustainability, and manages the Planet Earth column for print.View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
Shég’ Xdaltth’i’ site with Alaskan range in the background

13,800-Year-Old Alaskan Base Camp Reveals Rare Diamond-Shaped Stone Tools and Other Ancient Artifacts 

A large, metallic object, approximately 11-feet in diameter, presumably a space object, was present in the cornfield in Minnesota.

A Minnesota Farmer’s Fall Harvest Came With a Surprise — an 11-Foot Object That Likely Fell From Space

Skeleton inside of the sarcophagus

A Mysterious Skeleton in a Roman Sarcophagus May Be One of Westminster Abbey’s Medieval Abbots

Clock ticking close to midnight

Timekeepers Ditch Leap Second Over Concerns of Digital Chaos, Opening the Door to a Future Leap Hour 

footprints in the sand at White Sands National Park

America's Earliest Known Humans Saw Dramatic Climate Changes Unfold Within a Few Generations 

Reconstruction of an old Roman fort

Roman Fort Found in Wales May Be Linked to Legendary Emperor Magnus Maximus 

neanderthal scapula with hole

A 75,000-Year-Old Neanderthal May Be the Earliest Known Victim of a Wooden Spear Attack 

diver exploring shipwreck

A 4,700-Year-Old Shipwreck Hailed as the World’s Oldest May Have Carried Goats and Been Bound for Troy

Pittsburgh Pennsylvania skyline, for the Pittcon conferenceAdvertisement

60 Years Later: Why Pittcon Is Coming Home to Pittsburgh

several white knucklebone dice

A Roman-Era Oracle Stone Turned Goat Knucklebone Throws Into Divine Advice

Indian Gharial crocodile with its mouth open sitting on the beach

Newly Discovered Ancient Crocodile Relative Had Super Thin Needle-Like Teeth for Snagging Tiny Prey 

Archeologists digging up ancient Roman villa wall

Roman Villa Unearthed in Northern Wales Continues to Rewrite the Region's Ancient History 

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe