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This Rare Hawaiian Bird Has a ‘Swiss Army’ Beak and Swings Its Body Like an Ax

Learn how Hawaii’s critically endangered ʻakiapōlāʻau uses its mismatched beak, powerful ankles, and whole-body movements to chisel into wood and extract insects.

Written byAnastasia Scott
| 3 min read
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the yellow Akiapolaau
Akiapolaau (Image Credit: Bret Nainoa Mossman) 

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Rise onto your tippy toes, bring an ax down on a log with your whole body, and you have a rough picture of how a small yellow bird in Hawaii drills into wood, according to the scientist who studied it.

Hawaii’s ʻakiapōlāʻau (Ah-key-ah-pole-ah-ow) is a yellow bird with a beak so mismatched it is nicknamed the Swiss Army knife of the islands. A study in Ornithology finds that this critically endangered bird drills with more than its beak, using its ankles and whole body.

“The Aki is unique from every other bird that has ever evolved, and not just in Hawaii,” said Alexander Clark, the study’s lead author, in a press release. “Its lower bill and its upper bill are distinctly very different from each other.”

How the ʻAkiapōlāʻau Drills Into Wood

The two halves of that beak look like they belong to different birds. The top half is long, thin, and bendy, a probe for reaching grubs and caterpillars tucked into cracks, while the bottom half is short and heavy and made for chiseling into wood.

Hammering on wood with your face would seem like a good way to get hurt, and researchers had not worked out how the bird avoids that.

“We knew what they’re doing, but we didn’t quite know anatomically how their body is facilitating those movements. How are they actually doing it? And now, we have a pretty good idea,” Clark said.

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To find out, Clark and his colleagues measured specimens from three museum collections. Their biggest find was an ankle muscle whose tendon is very large for the bird’s size, a setup that lets it swing its weight down with force.

Woodpeckers get most of their punch from neck muscles, but Clark compared this bird to a person splitting a log with an ax, with the force starting in the legs that hold it steady.

Compared with its mainland relatives, the bird also has short wings and thigh bones, a trait it shares with woodpeckers even though the two are not related, a sign that similar work can shape bodies in similar ways.

Read More: Dodo Skulls Shatter the Cliché of the Bird's Stupidity, Revealing New Clues About Its Behavior Before Extinction

Why Does Hawaii Have a Bird That Acts Like a Woodpecker?

Woodpeckers never arrived in Hawaii, so the ʻakiapōlāʻau took over their work of digging insects out of wood.

Paul Banko, a co-author and former U.S. Geological Survey researcher in Hawaii, said a bird like this could have evolved only where competition was fierce, and he pointed to the islands’ early history as the reason.

“When the island of Oahu emerged from under the water, there was a relatively large explosion of animal species. This was undoubtedly due to the different species competing for valuable resources, like caterpillars, to feed their young,” Banko said in the release.

How Many ʻAkiapōlāʻau Are Left in the Wild?

Fewer than 2,000 ʻakiapōlāʻau are thought to remain in the wild, and every one is confined to the northeast side of a single mountain on the Big Island.

Native land species across the islands have been losing ground for centuries, and extinctions have come faster in the last few decades. No island chain sits farther from other land, a distance that produced adaptations like this beak and also left its species fragile.

Clark spent 15 months studying native birds in Hawaii and now often describes fossil birds at Chicago’s Field Museum.

“It’s one thing to infer the function of strange adaptations based on fossil specimens, but researching this phenomenon in a living species means that it’s something you can go and witness,” Clark said.

“Hawaii is very unique in that you are confronted with actual extinction; it’s something that I still struggle with,” he added.

Read More: This Unusual-Looking Snake Has a Fake Spider on its Tail, Using It to Catch Prey

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Meet the Author

  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Assistant Editor at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. View Full Profile

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