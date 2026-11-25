Two porcupines were in for a checkup. It was June 2024 in Chetumal, Mexico, where a wildlife rescue team had been examining Mexican hairy dwarf porcupines since the previous year. While examining the two females, researcher Jonathan Pérez-Flores shone a handheld 395-nanometer ultraviolet flashlight on the animals — and their quills lit up.

For a rodent that spends its nights alone in trees, those flashes of color could be an important giveaway. The researchers wanted to know whether the glow they could see up close during an exam would be visible from the ground, through leaves and branches. They took a UV flashlight out after dark to find out, and their results are published in Neotropical Biology and Conservation.

“To the best of our knowledge, no photoluminescence observations have ever been made in live individuals of the Mexican hairy dwarf porcupine (Coendou mexicanus), which is a solitary, nocturnal, and arboreal rodent,” said the authors in a press release.

Mexican Hairy Dwarf Porcupines Glow Under UV Light

A porcupine quill can look yellow and brown in daylight. For the Mexican hairy dwarf porcupine, under UV light, those same colors turn green and blue.

Researcher searchers for Mexican hairy dwarf porcupines. (Image Credit: Humberto Bahena-Basave/CC BY)

Scientists call this effect photoluminescence. Material in the quill absorbs short-wavelength light and gives off some of that energy as light at longer wavelengths, producing colors we can see.

You have 1 more free article (1 of 2) Have an account? log in Subscribe today for full access and support our journalism. Explore All Options

Scientists have documented the effect in a growing number of mammals, often by shining UV light on preserved specimens. For porcupines, reports from living animals had largely been anecdotal.

To study the photoluminescence further, the team took three months to examine 20 adults under veterinary supervision. Every one of them glowed. The heads shone most brightly, and the back, legs, and tail took on a blue-green cast. Fresh quills showed off the color change especially well. Their yellow sections glowed green, while their brown tips turned blue.

Two museum specimens, each more than a decade old, gave a much fainter response. Their quills showed only a trace of green. The team suspects that keratin, the protein that makes up most of a quill, may break down over time. Past exposure to light may also have faded the glow.

Read More: This Glowing Fish Steals Bioluminescence Instead of Making Its Own Light

A UV Flashlight Could Help Track Porcupines in the Wild

From July to December 2024, the team walked the same half-mile route in Chetumal 12 times after dark. On each walk, they stopped at 10 points and spent 15 minutes scanning for porcupines. They logged 20 sightings, noting that against bark and leaves, even the soles of the animals’ feet stood out.

(Image Credit: Humberto Bahena-Basave/CC BY)

Mexican hairy dwarf porcupines range from central Mexico to the Isthmus of Panama, but there’s still relatively little information about how they live. A portable UV flashlight could give researchers an inexpensive way to survey the canopy after dark. Comparing UV searches with standard nighttime surveys would help establish how many animals the glow brings into view.

Whether the glow matters to the porcupines themselves is still an open question. The authors wonder if it might help the solitary animals spot one another and suggest future studies could look for UV-sensitive pigments in their eyes.

Read More: These Bats Glow Green Under UV Light, But the Reason Is Still a Mystery

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: