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This Blood Test May Reveal Heart Disease Risk That LDL Cholesterol Misses

Learn about apoB, a cholesterol test that has proven to be a better indicator of heart attack and stroke risk than traditional “bad cholesterol” screening.

Written byStephanie Edwards
| 3 min read
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Millions of people get their cholesterol checked every year, yet one of the most important clues about heart disease may never appear on the lab report.

A lesser-known blood test called apolipoprotein B (apoB) is gaining attention after new research suggests it could better identify who needs aggressive cholesterol treatment before a heart attack or stroke occurs.

The apoB test can detect how many cholesterol-carrying particles are traveling through the bloodstream, while standard tests measure how much cholesterol those particles carry. Think of it as counting the number of vehicles on a freeway rather than estimating how much cargo they’re carrying. And according to the new study, published in JAMA, this distinction could help doctors prevent more cardiovascular events while also making better use of healthcare dollars.

“Research strongly shows that apolipoprotein B (apoB) is better at identifying who is at risk, because it counts the total number of harmful particles in the blood,” said lead author Ciaran Kohli-Lynch in a press release.

What Is the ApoB Test for Cholesterol and Heart Disease Risk?

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, and preventing it often starts with cholesterol testing. For decades, physicians have relied primarily on LDL cholesterol — commonly known as “bad cholesterol” — and non-HDL cholesterol to decide when patients should begin or intensify cholesterol-lowering treatments such as statins.

However, the new study claims that these standard tests may be missing important information.

When cholesterol-carrying particles become trapped inside artery walls, they gradually build up into plaques that narrow blood vessels and increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes. While LDL measures how much cholesterol is inside these particles, apoB measures the actual number of potentially harmful particles circulating through the bloodstream.

Despite growing evidence supporting the test, apoB remains uncommon in routine medical care. One reason is that it typically requires an additional blood test beyond the standard cholesterol panel, raising questions about whether the extra cost is worthwhile.

Read More: One in Four Adults With a Normal BMI Show Signs of 'Clinical Obesity' Under New Criteria

Why ApoB Outperforms Traditional Cholesterol Tests

“Our study asked: Is it worth spending extra money to use apoB instead of LDL to guide treatment intensification?” explained Kohli-Lynch.

To answer that question, researchers created a sophisticated computer simulation representing 250,000 U.S. adults who were eligible for statin therapy but had not yet developed cardiovascular disease.

The model compared three different ways of deciding when to increase cholesterol-lowering treatment: LDL cholesterol, non-HDL cholesterol, and apoB. If patients failed to meet their treatment targets, the model increased treatment first with higher-dose statins and then with additional cholesterol-lowering medications when needed.

The results consistently favored apoB-guided treatment. Researchers found it prevented more cardiovascular events and improved overall health outcomes while remaining cost-effective.

“We found that apoB testing to intensify cholesterol-lowering medication would prevent more heart attacks and strokes than current practice, and that these health benefits were achieved at a cost that represents good value for U.S. healthcare payers,” said Kohli-Lynch.

What This Means for Patients and Heart Disease Prevention

The timing of these findings is especially notable. Over the past decade, doctors have gained access to a growing number of medications that can lower cholesterol beyond traditional statins. At the same time, the American Heart Association has begun recommending earlier treatment for many people with elevated cardiovascular risk.

“This means it is increasingly important to accurately identify who would benefit most from intensive treatment,” concluded Kohli-Lynch.

If future guidelines continue moving in this direction, a test that has long flown under the radar could become one of the most valuable tools for preventing heart attacks and strokes before they happen.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

Read More: Do Omega-3s Really Protect The Brain? The Answer May Depend on Your Health

Article Sources

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Meet the Author

  • Stephanie Edwards

    Stephanie Edwards

    Stephanie Edwards is the Engagement Specialist at Discover Magazine, who manages all social media platforms and writes digital articles that focus on archaeology, the environment, and public health.View Full Profile

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