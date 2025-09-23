Advertisement

This Animal Mother Is the Only on Record to Bear Offspring That Aren't the Same Species

Meet the Messor ibericus harvester ant, the only animal on record that clones another animal to carry out its lifecycle, creating two separate species of ants to survive.

BySam Walters
Two ants are positioned against a black background, one from the species M. ibericus and another from the species M. structor.
Brothers of different species, that is to say, males laid by the same mother in spite of their different species origin. (Left is a Messor ibericus male, right is a Messor structor male.)(Image Credit: Jonathan Romiguier, Yannick Juvé, and Laurent Soldati)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Whatever you thought when you were younger, your siblings are the same species as you. It’s a simple rule that rings true for almost all animals, including most insects, from beetles to the tiniest fleas and flies. Still, there are always exceptions, even to the seemingly fundamental laws of life.

According to a new paper published this month in Nature, the mothers, or queens, of the Iberian harvester ant can create two separate species of offspring, churning out siblings that aren’t all that similar at all. To produce future queens, they conceive male offspring of their own species, Messor ibericus, and to produce future workers, they conceive male offspring of another species, Messor structor.

Taken together, these reproduction strategies represent a rare case — the only one on record — of a species cloning another species to complete its own lifecycle.

Read More: When It Comes to Crowning Ant Queens, It All Comes Down to Genetics

Complex Ant Colonies

Ant colonies are complex societies of insects, consisting of female queens, who mate with males to produce offspring, and female workers, who forage for food and carry out other tasks that allow the colony to thrive. But some species of ants, including M. ibericus, rely on outsiders to maintain their complex societies.

In these species, the female queens have to mate with male members of the same species to yield future queens, and they have to mate with male members of other species to yield future workers — a practice called sperm parasitism.

Previous studies have shown that many of the workers in M. ibericus colonies are hybrids of M. ibericus and M. structor ants, hinting at M. ibericus’s reliance on sperm parasitism. But the two species rarely share the same spaces in their Mediterranean habitats today, raising questions about when and where M. ibericus queens and M. structor males meet.

Read More: Asexual Reproduction is Surprisingly Common in the Animal Kingdom

Cloning Ant Lineages

To find out more about these relationships, researchers at the University of Montpellier sampled around 120 populations, sequenced around 400 individuals, and observed around 50 colonies in the lab over the course of five years. Their work revealed that M. ibericus queens run into M. structor males by making them themselves.

Rather than chasing after M. structor males, M. ibericus queens can clone them from their own sperm. With this ability, they can create clonal lineages of M. structor males from the comfort of their own colonies, and they can maintain those lineages over time, meaning they can access M. structor males for reproduction without staying too close to M. structor communities.

Advertisement

The whole thing is weird, and yet, this cloning could have contributed to M. ibericus’s success as a species, providing the ants with flexibility and freedom, allowing them to spread throughout the Mediterranean.

Read More: From Komodo Dragons to California Condors, These Animals May Reproduce On Their Own

Advertisement

Same Mother, Separate Species

According to the researchers, M. ibericus’s cloning abilities enable the ants to produce male siblings, or “brothers,” as a press release about the research put it, with separate genomes — some related to M. ibericus, others related to M. structor. Indeed, the genomes of these two types of offspring are as distinct as those of species that separated around 5 million years ago.

The process also produces offspring with distinct morphologies. While one brother is hairy, the other brother is hairless — a distinction that differentiates many species of ants. While the hairy one is a M. ibericus male, the hairless one is a clone of a M. structor male.

The researchers add that the ants are the only known species that survives off of the cloning of another species — an approach that they’ve called xenoparity (combining the Greek xeno, meaning “foreign” or “different,” and parity, meaning “to give birth to”). Whether other species live off similar strategies, only time will tell, leaving open the possibility of other biological rule breakers that produce individuals of more species than their own.

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Advertisement

  • Sam Walters

    Sam Walters is the associate editor at Discover Magazine who writes and edits articles covering topics like archaeology, paleontology, ecology, and evolution, and manages a few print magazine sections.
    View Full Profile
More on Discover
jaguar swimming in a river towards a bank
Brazilian Jaguar Sets a New Mile-Long Swimming Record With Big Implications For the Species’ Future
creepy huntsman spider in a box with another huntsman spider on the wall next to it
Spiders Will Hunt in Groups and Share Meals if They Have Enlarged Brain Structures
A humpback whale tail out of the water with a seal near by
Humpback Whales Play Hero and Protect Smaller Marine Mammals From Orcas
Nishinoshima, an active volcano island
Frequent Volcano Eruptions Can Wipe Out Plant Species, But Also Help Them Evolve and Thrive
Fish do pee
Fish Pee Like Us to Regulate Their Bodily Fluids – They Also Poop and Fart
a gray tabby cat with a yellow collar opening wide to chomp down on some grass
Cats May Eat Grass to Clear Hairballs, Like Unclogging a Drain
A scientist holds a chameleon in his hands.
Slingshot Tongues of Chameleons and Salamanders Could Transform Tech in Medicine and Space
Beaked whale
At Almost 500 Feet Below the Water, Experts Heard the Sounds of the Elusive Beaked Whale
Bumpy Snailfish
This Adorable Bumpy Snailfish Is One of Three New Species Discovered in the Deep-Sea
latimeria or coelacanth fish
Fossils of Extinct Coelacanths Faced a Case of Mistaken Identity for Over a Century
Ghost shark
Ghost Sharks Grow Retractable Teeth Out of Their Forehead – Not to Eat, But to Mate
Squirrel eating nuts
Rodents' Oddly Humanlike Thumbnails Have Let Them Feast on Nuts Since Ancient Times

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
Advertisement

1 Free Article

Subscribe