Somebody working for the fossil collector Childs Frick wrote a name across the cabinets holding a set of camel skulls from the Texas Panhandle, calling the animals Machaerocamelus, the dagger camel, and then nobody published a word about what was inside.

The label got out anyway, because paleontologists who were eventually let in to study the bones copied the name off the drawers and carried it into papers of their own, which left a camel loose in the scientific literature with a name and no description attached to it.

That camel finally has a real name, thanks to Katherine Marriott of the American Museum of Natural History and three colleagues, who describe it in a monograph on North American camels and name it Vampyrocamelus welshi, the vampire camel, for the two pairs of hooked fangs its males grew, bigger than those of any camel known.

Despite the name, the teeth are the only vampiric thing about it, since this was a long-legged, giraffe-necked plant eater browsing the late Miocene of Texas and Oklahoma, and with the crescent-shaped grinders of a leaf chewer sitting behind those fangs, the finished face looks like something out of a comic book, a mild-mannered camel handed a vicious predator’s teeth by mistake.

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Why the Vampire Camel Waited Decades for a Real Name

Camels had been coming out of the Texas Panhandle since the 1890s, and by 1977 the geologist G.E. Schultz wrote, “camel remains are fairly common, but the group is poorly known and largely unstudied.”

Schultz was one of several people who knew the Frick skulls existed and could not get near them, since the collection stayed private and shut to outside researchers for more than half a century.

A name scrawled on furniture carries no weight either way, because the rules of zoology require a published description to go with it, so Machaerocamelus counted as what taxonomists call a naked name, which is why an animal that has effectively been the dagger camel since before 1960 is now, officially, the vampire camel.

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Canines Bigger Than Any Camel’s

On each side of the upper jaw sat a huge canine curving back to a sharp point, with a shorter second fang right behind it, so a male went around with four of them in the top of his mouth.

This is not a case of a big animal with big teeth to match, since relatives with longer skulls than this one have canines that are both shorter and blunter, so the fangs are genuinely out of proportion rather than scaled up.

Only the males grew them, and the female skull in the collection has tiny pegs where the fangs should be even though she is barely smaller than the male, so the whole difference between the sexes sits in the front of the face.

What the fangs were for, the chapter does not say, noting only that canine size differs between the sexes in living camels too.

A Giraffe-Necked Camel in the Texas Panhandle

Everything below the head was built for height, with foot bones drawn out long and thin and a shinbone longer still.

The camel put that height to work in a Panhandle that looked nothing like today’s, sharing the ground with at least seven kinds of horses, two rhinos, three-horned animals, and a saber-toothed hunter.

Most of the body is still missing, though, since nobody has turned up its backbone, its hips, or a single toe.

The curious part is where it turns up, because the camel is common across Texas and Oklahoma yet nearly absent from the heavily worked fossil beds of Nebraska, which have turned up one snout fragment and a loose tooth. Other long-legged camel fossils scattered across the West might belong to it too, though without those fangs there is no way to tell.

What did survive is good enough to pick out individuals, including one animal whose two fangs grew jammed together, and another that sprouted a doubled tooth on one side of its jaw and a single one on the other.

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