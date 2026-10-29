This 800-Pound Ice Age Survivor Lived Among Mammoths, but Now a Bacterium May Be Killing It in the Arctic

Over about six weeks in the summer of 2021, a documentary film crew on Ellesmere Island in the Canadian Arctic kept finding dead muskoxen, 28 in all, and the crew reported no sign that wolves, the animal’s main predator there, had killed them.

Muskoxen are shaggy, hoofed relatives of sheep and goats that roamed the same lands as woolly mammoths and lived through the Last Ice Age, when many other species died out, so what is killing them now? A 2025 study in Scientific Reports points to a bacterium, a strain the researchers nicknamed the Arctic clone, that has caused mass die-offs across the Canadian Arctic.

The animal’s own biology is unusual too, from a coat that lets snow rest on its back without melting to one of the lowest levels of genetic variety recorded in a hoofed animal.

What Is a Muskox?

Adults stand roughly 4 to 5 feet tall at the shoulder and weigh about 500 to 800 pounds, according to the Calgary Zoo, which adds that the animal gets its name from the smell it releases during mating season.

Under the long, coarse hair is a soft underwool called qiviut, and the University of Alaska Fairbanks claims the hair traps its warmth so well that snow can rest on a muskox’s back without melting. Warmth is one of the main reasons muskoxen survive Arctic winters without migrating or hibernating.

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Muskoxen shed the underwool every spring and grow a new layer during the short summer and fall, and northerners follow herds during shedding to collect it from the tundra.

Calves typically walk with the herd just hours after birth, according to the zoo, and when the herd is threatened, the adults stand in a defensive circle and point their horns at attackers. Bulls often lead the herd during the breeding season, while females lead the rest of the year, and the animals eat willows, sedges, and flowering plants.

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Why Muskoxen Have So Little Genetic Variety

The species has also made it this far with very little genetic variety, the range of differences in DNA that helps a population adapt. A 2024 study in Molecular Ecology that analyzed DNA from more than 100 muskoxen found that the white-faced muskox, one of two subspecies, has the lowest variety recorded in a hoofed animal.

Researchers compared living muskoxen with one that lived on Wrangel Island, Siberia, about 21,000 years ago, and even the most varied living groups hold only about one third of its variety, according to Stockholm University.

Numbers began to fall about 30,000 years ago, when ice sheets over Canada and Greenland peaked. The authors suggest the drop was slow enough for the most harmful DNA changes to be cleared out over time, which could explain why inbreeding has not hurt the species.

Whether that thin variety leaves muskoxen more open to disease is unknown, the outbreak study says, and its authors say more research is needed to find out.

How Did the Muskox Bacterium Travel So Far?

A research team reached the site within 72 hours and checked 139 places on Ellesmere and neighboring Axel Heiberg Island where muskoxen had died, linking the strain to more than 70 percent of them.

It was the third mass die-off tied to the strain, which was first identified on Victoria Island and appeared on Ellesmere 11 years later, more than 745 miles away, even though muskoxen rarely travel far.

The researchers do not know how it got there. Their suspects include other animals that share the habitat, such as foxes, wolves, and ravens, bacteria lingering in soil where an animal died, and even human transport.

It is “no longer a matter of if, but when,” the authors wrote, that the bacterium strikes another muskox population.

The outbreak could easily have come and gone unnoticed, the authors say, and it came to light only because a film crew happened to be nearby.

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