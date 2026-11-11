This 34-MIllion-Year-Old Giant Rodent Relative Weighed 66 Pounds and May Have Looked Like a Capybara

The tooth was just under half an inch wide. In a layer of clay tucked inside a coal seam in southern Thailand, it would have been easy to overlook. But for a rodent molar, it was enormous. Even the molar of Hulgana, previously the largest known Asian rodent in its family, measured less than half as much across.

That back tooth and a fragment of a front tooth are all that remain of Yakamys sirindhornae, a rodent that lived about 34 million years ago. Paleontologists recovered the fossils from the Bang Mark Pit of the Krabi Lignite mine during a collaborative search for ancient mammals in Thailand’s Krabi Basin.

The two teeth, described in a study in Scientific Reports, point to an animal that may have looked like a capybara and weighed as much as a large dog.

“Today, the largest living rodent is the capybara, but very large rodents are not restricted to recent ecosystems. Giant rodents evolved repeatedly during the later history of the group, mostly in South America. This discovery suggests that Southeast Asia also played an important role in the early evolutionary history of large-bodied rodents,” said study co-author Virginie Millien in a press release.

How Two Fossil Teeth Pointed to a 66-Pound Rodent

A molar can do double duty for a paleontologist. Its ridges and grooves can help identify the animal it belonged to, while its dimensions can give researchers a rough idea of the animal’s weight. In Yakamys, the shape of the lower second molar and the microscopic structure of the lower incisor’s enamel helped the team place the species in the Ischyromyidae, an early rodent family.

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To estimate its weight, the researchers used seven models based on the relationship between tooth dimensions and body mass in living rodents. The models gave a central estimate of about 66 pounds, or 30 kilograms.

“This is only a ballpark figure, as there is substantial uncertainty associated with fossil body-mass estimation,” explained Millien.

The researchers gave the animal a name to match its proportions. Yakamys pairs the Thai word “yak,” meaning giant, with the Greek “mys,” meaning mouse or rat.

“The species name, sirindhornae, honors Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, in recognition of her longstanding support for science and paleontological research in Thailand,” said Millien.

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What Thailand’s Giant Rodent Reveals About Rodent Evolution

The best-documented prehistoric rodent giants come from South America and lived millions of years after Yakamys. The Thai fossils show that an early branch of the rodent family tree had already evolved an unusually large body by the late Eocene.

A large fossil incisor from Myanmar hints that the region may harbor even older evidence of rodent gigantism, though researchers have yet to pin down which animal it belonged to.

The clay that preserved the Thai teeth once settled in a lake, giving researchers a clue to the landscape Yakamys inhabited. A skull or limb bones could help them work out whether it spent time in the water like a capybara or simply lived in a landscape with lakes.

For now, two teeth are enough to put Southeast Asia on the map of early rodent giants. The team hopes to find more fossils that could show what being a giant in this geographic area was actually like.

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