These Vampire Deer Have Three-Inch Fangs Instead of Antlers to Fend Off Rivals

If you’re scouting the southern wetlands of the U.K. or roaming marshy habitats in eastern Asia, you might be lucky and come across a rather odd-looking deer, looking all plush and cute until it flashes its scary-looking set of vampire-like tusks, making you question your own safety.

But no need to worry, these solitary herbivores aren’t out to suck your blood but rather swapped their antlers for another tool to rut with other males during mating season, showing how creative nature can be when equipping animals with diverse characteristics.

A Real Vampire Deer

At first glance, the Chinese water deer (Hydropotes inermis) looks like something between a plush toy and a miniature moose. Their large, rounded ears, dark button nose, and big eyes give them an almost teddy bear–like charm.

According to the Wildlife Trust, their coat is a russet brown through most of the year, fading to a dull grey during winter, and unlike most other deer, they lack the white rump patch many species display.

Standing around 1.6 feet at the shoulder and weighing between 25 and 40 pounds, they’re larger than a muntjac but smaller than a roe deer. When startled, they don’t sprint away like other deer but rather bound off, springing high into the air, an elegant sight across the reeds and marsh grass.

Small Deer With Long Fangs

What really makes the Chinese water deer stand out are their fangs, or more accurately, elongated canine teeth. In males, these tusks can grow up to three inches long and usually erupt in the fall when the deer is about six to seven months old.

They’re loosely set in the jaw and can be moved with the help of facial muscles, meaning the bucks can tuck them back while feeding and flash them forward when it’s time to impress or challenge a rival during mating season.

Females also have tusks, though much shorter and often barely visible, as reported by the British Deer Society. Since they don’t grow antlers, the tusks serve as both display and weapon, much like antlers in other deer species. Interestingly, the Chinese water deer aren’t alone in their fangy look: the tufted deer, musk deer, and muntjac also display similar “vampire” teeth. Clearly, nature has a few favorite tricks up its sleeve.

Rising U.K. Population Since Zoo Breakout

Native to eastern China and Korea, the Chinese water deer favor wetlands, reed beds, and riversides — anywhere damp and dense enough to provide cover. They’re strong swimmers and have a particular fondness for plants like common comfrey.

While their populations are declining in their native range, they’ve found unexpected refuge in the U.K. The first deer were brought to London Zoo in 1873, and after several escapes, most notably from Whipsnade Zoo in 1929, they began to thrive in the wild.

Today, most of the U.K.’s population lives in the southeast, accounting for an estimated 10 percent of the species’ total global numbers. Despite their increasing range in Britain, water deer remain classed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List due to habitat loss in their native countries. Still, their quiet resilience and quirky looks make them one of nature’s most endearing oddballs.

