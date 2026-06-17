These Tropical Butterflies Boast Long Lifespans and Barely Age — Their Secret May Be Eating Lots of Pollen

Most butterflies only live for a few weeks, but one group of hardy tropical butterflies can survive for whole months, up to nearly a year. Butterflies in the genus Heliconius, found in the rainforests of South and Central America, have surprisingly long lifespans, but that’s not all — their bodies often don’t show signs of aging.

A new study published in Nature Communications has identified the likely reason behind Heliconius butterflies’ longevity and resistance to aging: their diet. These butterflies consume pollen in their adult years, whereas other butterflies stick to flower nectar. Pollen may give Heliconius butterflies a life-extending boost, providing crucial amino acids that keep their bodies spry as they grow older.

“Heliconius butterflies are among the longest-lived butterflies, but what makes them particularly remarkable is that they appear to have evolved not only longer lifespans, but also slower aging. This allows them to live significantly longer than closely related species from which they diverged relatively recently in evolutionary time,” said study lead author Jessica Foley, a postdoctoral scholar at the University of Bristol, in a statement.

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Butterflies That Defy Aging

Heliconius erato laying an egg (Image Credit: Sebastián Mena)

Insects' lifespans vary tremendously, from adult mayflies living mere days to some ants living several decades. Biologists have been working to understand how some species have evolved to endure for so long and develop a buffer against what’s called the “selection shadow” — this theory states that the pressures of natural selection weaken with age, meaning harmful alleles are less effectively removed later in life, which can lead to a buildup of mutations.

Heliconius butterflies, oddly enough, don’t suffer from the same ill-fated effects of aging as other, closely related butterflies. The study found proof of this after measuring grip strength in butterflies; older individuals of one species, Heliconius hecale, didn’t show signs of a decline in grip strength, while the grip strength in a closely related but shorter-lived species, Dryas iulia, weakened with age.

The grip strength test led the researchers to posit that Heliconius butterflies may largely escape age-related decline.

Living Longer Than Relatives

The researchers looked through data from butterfly houses and prior studies to compare lifespan and aging patterns across the Heliconiini tribe, which Heliconius butterflies fall under.

They found that Heliconius butterflies have longer maximum lifespans than other butterflies across the Heliconiini tribe; pollen-feeding Heliconius species had an average maximum lifespan of around 177 days, while the average maximum lifespan of non-pollen-feeding Heliconiini was around 57 days.

The most dramatic contrast can be seen when looking at Heliconius hewitsoni, found to have a maximum lifespan of 348 days, and Dione juno, a relative living for just 14 days.

The Nutritional Key to a Long Life

Heliconius melpomene butterfly (Image Credit: Louise Bestea)

The researchers think that consuming pollen helps Heliconius butterflies oppose the physiological decline that normally comes with age. When fed pollen, Heliconius hecale maintained body mass and muscle function with age. When deprived of its pollen diet, the butterfly ended up with a steeper body mass decline.

However, even when Heliconius hecale was not given pollen, it still had a longevity advantage over close relatives. This suggests that a pollen diet isn’t the only factor in the long lives of Heliconius butterflies; other evolutionary factors might contribute to their longevity as well.

Regardless, the researchers conclude that pollen-feeding in Heliconius may cause the selection shadow to retreat to higher reaches of the lifespan. In other words, their increased reproductive longevity allows older individuals to continue being influenced by natural selection, ultimately favoring the evolution of pro-longevity traits.

With their long lives and resistance to aging, these butterflies could serve as a major inspiration for future studies related to aging.

“The exciting implication of this lifespan extension is that it provides a powerful opportunity to identify the mechanisms that underpin longevity. By comparing long-lived Heliconius butterflies with their short-lived relatives, we have a natural evolutionary experiment that can help reveal how lifespan is extended, making them a highly promising new model for research into the biology of aging and longevity,” Foley said.

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This article references information from a study published in Nature Communications: Evolution of increased longevity and slowed ageing in a genus of tropical butterfly



