These Seals Remember Their Old Rivals by Voice — Even After a Year at Sea

Learn how elephant seals recognize past enemies by voice and carry the memory of past battles across years.

Anastasia Scott
ByAnastasia Scott
Google NewsGoogle News Preferred Source
Male elephant seals vocalizing at each other
Rival male elephant seals.(Image Credit: Jeremy Richards/Shutterstock)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Each winter, the beaches of central California become arenas of force. Male northern elephant seals rise, collide chest to chest, and hurl their roars across the sand in battles that decide rank, territory, and access to mates. It’s one of the loudest and most violent breeding spectacles in the animal world.

But when the same males return the following year, do those past battles vanish with the season — or do they linger in memory?

Now, a team of researchers has found that these confrontations are shaped not just by size and strength, but by memory. Male elephant seals can recognize the voices of rivals they encountered the previous year — and adjust their behavior accordingly. By sound alone, they appear to remember who once dominated them and who they defeated, shaping whether they retreat, challenge, or hold their ground.

“Male elephant seals come back to the exact same breeding location year after year and engage in competitive interactions with a number of familiar individuals,” said Caroline Casey, who led the team, in a press release. “It would make sense, then, that they would retain some memory of past rivals over multiple seasons.”

Elephant Seals' Vocal Calls

Male northern elephant seals produce calls with distinctive rhythms and tones that allow other seals to recognize them as individuals. Over time, their voices become tied to identity — so much so that researchers have likened them to names, according to reporting in Nature.

That vocal identity matters most during the breeding season, when beaches fill with hundreds of massive males competing for dominance and access to mates. The animals fast for weeks, relying on stored fat, and because physical fights carry such heavy energetic and injury costs, many conflicts are avoided before escalating, according to earlier behavioral research published in Open Science.

Instead of settling every dispute with force, seals frequently rely on sound. Through their calls, males broadcast status as well as identity. A familiar dominant voice can discourage challengers before a fight begins, while the call of a weaker rival may invite confrontation. The fine structure of those identity signals was mapped in a 2017 study in Current Biology, which showed that seals don’t just detect aggression in a call, but recognize specific individuals.

Read More: Are Leopard Seals as Dangerous as You Think?

Testing Seal Memory Through Recordings

To test whether those vocal identities persist beyond a single breeding season, the team turned to playback experiments. At the start of the season, they located returning males and played recorded calls from rivals the seals had encountered the year before. Some recordings came from dominant competitors, others from subordinates, and a third set from unfamiliar males at distant colonies.

“When males heard their most familiar dominant rival from last year, they tended to orient faster, exhibit a faster posture change, and often would retreat from the speaker,” said Casey. “Their responses were less severe when they were presented with their subordinate rival from the previous season, and sometimes they would even approach the speaker.”

When the team played unfamiliar voices recorded at other colonies, those sounds triggered little reaction. The seals were not responding to random strangers or generic threat calls — they were recognizing and remembering specific individuals they had encountered the year before.

What Makes an Alpha

The researchers are now turning their attention to the traits that lead to reproductive success.

“Right now, we are working on a project evaluating the traits that lead to eventual reproductive success in male elephant seals,” said Casey. “Essentially, what does it take to become an alpha seal? We are measuring lots of different aspects of behavior and physiology and linking it to true reproductive success in this species.”

Read More: How Can Seals Hold Their Breath for an Hour or More?

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Editorial Assistant at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. 
    View Full Profile
More on Discover
golden retriever running
'Golden Retriever Personality' May Hold Some Truth as Humans Share Same Genetic Roots
Cockroaches next to each other on a branch in the wild
While Not Cute, Cockroaches Are Cuddly and Cluster Together to Stay Alive in Dry Air
wolf standing in water with seagulls in the background
Rare Footage of Wolf Stealing Bait May Be First Reported Example of Tool Use in Species
Young loggerhead dances when senses Earth's magnetic field
Turtles Can Sense Earth's Magnetic Field — And Some Even Dance When They Feel It
Dolphin blowing bubbles underwater
Dolphins Flip and Spin Bubble Rings to Play Underwater Games
Lion lying down and roaring
Newly Discovered Lion Roar Shows the Species Is More Complex Than We Thought
Dog training, owner with dog doing a trick
Dogs With ADHD-Like Traits Show Surprising Improvements After a Short Nap
rat eating part of a palm tree
The Real Culprit Behind Easter Island’s Lost Forest Isn't Humans — It's Millions of Hungry Rats
one of the Sulfur Cave spiders
Over 100,000 Unlikely Spider Species in a Cave Built the Largest Web in the World
Octopus sleeping
Do Octopuses Dream? Their Colorful, Skin-Changing Sleep Cycles May Hold the Answer
Dog sighing and looking at owner
Why Do Dogs Let Out That Long, Disappointed Sigh? 
Raccoon in trash
Is Trash Evolving Raccoons Into the Next Household Pet?

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe

1 Free Article

Subscribe