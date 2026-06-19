These Humpback Whales Rarely Leave Oman — One Just Made a Surprising Trip to India

Off the coast of Oman lives a small group of humpback whales that stopped migrating roughly 70,000 years ago. While every other humpback whale population on Earth moves seasonally across the world's oceans, these roughly 80 animals stay put, following sardines along the Omani coast year-round. Nobody had ever really seen one cross the Arabian Sea — until Luban did.

Named for the frankincense-shaped pattern on her tail fluke, the female whale traveled east across the Arabian Sea to the coast of India, spent about a month off the southern state of Goa, and then made her way back. Her round trip covered over 4,300 miles (around 7,000 kilometers), and according to a new study published in Frontiers in Marine Science, it is the first time any Arabian Sea humpback whale (ASHW) has ever been documented making such a journey.

“Leading into this study, we had so many questions about the daily life of the mysterious humpback whales found in the Arabian Sea, of which we would only get fleeting glimpses during long hot hours of boat surveys,” said first author Andrew Willson in a press release. “Tagging these whales allowed us to peel back the lid of the sea and check in online to see where they were each day.”

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Arabian Sea Humpback Whales Stay Near Oman Year-Round

While humpbacks elsewhere follow predictable seasonal routes between feeding and breeding grounds, ASHWs appear to have abandoned that pattern entirely, adapting to live within a relatively small stretch of the western Arabian Sea year-round.

The western Arabian Sea is one of the most productive upwelling zones in the world, driven by monsoon winds that push nutrient-rich water to the surface. That productivity appears to be what keeps the whales in place, providing enough food to sustain them.

To understand how the whales use this habitat, the team deployed 14 satellite tags on whales at two locations, Hallaniyat Bay and the Gulf of Masirah, tracking their movements over several years. Tags transmitted for an average of 53 days and recorded just over 1,800 locations in total. The Gulf of Masirah was the most important habitat, accounting for 57 percent of recorded locations, with most whales remaining within a home range spanning less than 248 miles (400 kilometers).

“We show ASHWs predominantly stayed within a very restricted home range,” said Willson. “Alongside very localized movements, we also document the first long-distance movement of an ASHW across the Arabian Sea, pointing to the possibility of other important habitats within the Arabian Sea.”

What Luban's Journey Means

The waters off southern India, where she spent a month, are known as one of the more productive stretches of the Indian Ocean, drawing fish and the larger animals that feed on them. The team believes food and the possibility of finding a mate may both have pulled her across the sea.

Her journey also confirms what whale song had previously only hinted at. Researchers had noted acoustic connections between Omani and Indian humpback populations, suggesting some level of interaction across the Arabian Sea.

She has since been spotted again in the Gulf of Masirah.

"It's always a relief when we make resightings of these amazing whales given the limited size of the population," said Willson.

A Population Under Pressure

The Arabian Sea humpback whale is endangered. The population faces pressure from climate change, which threatens the upwelling system that enables year-round residence in the Arabian Sea, as well as from increasing human activity.

“Coastal fishing communities in Oman have revered and respected these whales for many generations,” said Aida Al Jabri, a marine expert. “For rapidly modernizing societies in this region, the study puts these whales more into view. This is critical to supporting their conservation.”

The tracking data will help keep fishing boats out of critical whale habitat, though the team says more surveys are needed to understand how the whales are coping as their environment changes.

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