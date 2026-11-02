These Bees Make Their Own Plastic, and Their Nests Could Help Us Make Less Lasting Waste

For one team of plastics researchers, the work meant digging in a Tennessee field with a trowel, following a bee’s open tunnel down through the soil until it reached a chamber lined with plastic the bee had made herself.

Researchers from the University of Minnesota, the University of Tennessee, and Virginia Tech report in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences that the plastic-like lining of cellophane bee nests, which they dug up and tested across a year, breaks down in Tennessee soil much faster than most similar human-made plastics.

Plastics of that kind barely break down, so waste that escapes into the environment can last for centuries and splinter into tiny fragments that can harm wildlife and human health, and the team hopes the bee’s chemistry can show engineers how to design versions that break down after use.

The bee’s plastic is not new to science, since researchers reported in Science in 1979 that these ground-nesting bees make their own, but little more was learned about it for decades, according to the study.

How Do Bees Make Plastic?

Cellophane bees get their name from the thin, see-through film they spread on the walls of their nests. Each female digs her own tunnel, makes a liquid in a gland near her stinger, and spreads it along a nest chamber, where its small molecules link into long chains that form the lining.

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She then stocks the chamber with pollen and lays a single egg. The finished lining is about three-quarters plastic and one-quarter silk, and the plastic is a polyester, a material built from long chains of repeating links that also appear to be tied to one another.

That polyester is similar in structure to polyethylene, which makes up roughly a third of the world’s plastic. Yet the bees nest in patches of more than 10,000 nests, year after year, and their plastic does not appear to pile up.

Read More: Legal Rights Granted to Stingless Bees in the Amazon Could Inspire Similar Protections for Insects Worldwide

How Fast Does the Bee Plastic Break Down?

To find out, the team collected nests from the same patch in March, July, and October of 2023, and February of 2024, digging down about 7 to 12 inches to reach nest cells. For the first 4 months, the lining stayed mostly intact and flexible.

By 7 months, when the larva inside had grown into an adult bee, cracks had appeared, and by 11 months the lining crumbled if handled roughly. Measurements showed the same trend, with plastic making up about 73 percent of a fresh lining by weight and about 40 percent after 4 months.

The rest was silk, a protein fiber that usually breaks down quickly, so the plastic was breaking down faster than silk. A related lab-made plastic lost only 18 percent of its mass after 280 days of industrial composting, a setting harsher than ordinary soil, according to work the study cites.

What Makes It Break Down So Fast?

The authors do not yet know why it breaks down so quickly, and say their next work will look into it. One idea is that the bee’s plastic is made of chains of mixed lengths, which pack together messily and may leave more of the plastic’s weak points open to attack.

Another is that enzymes, proteins that speed up chemical reactions, help break the plastic down. They could come from the bee or microbes in the nest. Rinsed water from both new nests and 4-month-old nests showed signs of enzymes that cut the same kind of chemical bond, though each test used a single nest.

The data are thin in places, since a nest holds only a few milligrams of lining, some tests on older nests were run only twice, and most of the aging data came from one nesting patch.

If the bees’ trick can be copied, the authors say, engineers could keep the strength of polyethylene-like plastics while making them much easier for the environment to take apart.

Read More: These Microbes Could Turn Plastic and Plant Waste into Ingredients for Protein-Rich Cookies

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