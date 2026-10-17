These 5 Major Diseases All Have a Connection to Chronic Fatigue, and Researchers Are Still Figuring Out Why 

Imagine there are five exam rooms in a medical clinic. One room has a patient with chronic fatigue. Another has someone with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). In the third, a patient with rheumatoid arthritis waits. The fourth holds a person with multiple sclerosis (MS), and the fifth has someone battling long COVID.

Each patient reports having fatigue. They are exhausted during the day but can barely sleep at night. They experience brain fog and struggle to concentrate.

How can patients with such different diagnoses share the same symptoms? A group of researchers may have found a better understanding of how vastly distinct diseases impact the body in a similar way.

Read More: Newly Identified Biomarkers Could Help Diagnose Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Analyzing How Diseases Lead to Fatigue

In a 2026 study in the Journal of Translational Medicine, a research team intentionally selected five distinct conditions in which fatigue was a known symptom.

“The starting point was a relatively simple question: Could diseases that appear very different clinically, and arise from different triggers, nevertheless disturb some of the same underlying biological systems?” Dmitri Pshezhetskiy, a professor at Norwich Medical School at the University of East Anglia and the corresponding author on the study, told Discover.

The first condition, chronic fatigue syndrome (sometimes called myalgic encephalomyelitis or ME), causes debilitating fatigue and may be triggered by an infection. As many as 3.3 million Americans may have chronic fatigue syndrome, but only 10 percent have received a diagnosis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

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The second condition, long COVID, also stems from an infection. But the third, PTSD, is the result of a person experiencing or learning of a traumatic event, according to the National Library of Medicine.

The fourth condition, rheumatoid arthritis, is an autoimmune disorder that causes pain and inflammation in the joints. The fifth, MS, is also an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks myelin, the protective coating on nerves, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Although these conditions don’t start at the same point, they can all lead to fatigue. The research team thought it was time to stop looking at the differences and start identifying similarities.

“Perhaps we have been looking at these conditions too much as separate entities, examining individual genes or biological pathways, when we should also be looking at the connections between them,” Pshezhetskiy told Discover.

The Connection Between These Diseases

To analyze these connections at the molecular level, the research team worked with a computational model that allowed them to examine genome architecture in 3-D. They specifically wanted to understand how the DNA folded and interacted with biological networks.

“DNA is not simply a long, linear instruction manual,” Pshezhetskiy said. “Inside the cell nucleus, it folds into a complex structure that influences which genes can be switched on or off. These regulatory relationships provide another way of understanding how genetic variation may influence disease biology.”

The team anticipated the five chosen conditions would have little overlap at the gene level, and their expectations proved correct. But when they looked at the proteins the genes encode and considered how they interacted within biological networks, they saw something entirely different.

“The networks were more interconnected, with numerous links between genes associated with different conditions,” Pshezhetskiy said. “In other words, different genes can be involved in different diseases while still participating in related biological processes.”

Tired Of Being Tired

For a person coping with chronic fatigue, a day that requires extra effort could mean three days of even greater exhaustion.

“When someone says they are exhausted, we are describing something very real and often profoundly disabling,” Pshezhetskiy told Discover.

But the study finds that exhaustion isn’t the symptom; it’s the consequence of how the condition has affected the patient’s underlying biological systems, such as immune regulation, hormone regulation, and the nervous system.

“The broader point is that exhaustion should not be dismissed as an explanation in itself,” Pshezhetskiy said. “It is an important clinical manifestation that deserves to be understood in terms of the biological processes that may underlie it.”

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

Read More: With No Known Cause Or Cure, Here's What We Know About Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

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