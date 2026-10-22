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Therapy During Pregnancy May Influence Infant Brain Development, Though Larger Studies Are Needed 

Psychotherapy during pregnancy may impact the infant's brain development. Learn more about a randomized clinical trial that linked depression and brain development, and why more study is still needed. 

Written byRJ Mackenzie
| 3 min read
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The nine months we spend inside the womb are some of the most consequential of our lives. Researchers have recently begun to explore associations between depression symptoms in pregnant participants and differences in children's later health and development. But new evidence now suggests that getting help during pregnancy can mitigate this potential link.

Pregnant participants who scored higher on depression rating systems and participated in psychotherapy had children whose brains showed subtle structural differences and less negative emotional responses.

But inconsistencies in the results suggest that a much larger sample size is needed before the findings can be interpreted more fully. The recent findings were published in Nature Communications.

“Research has long shown that depression during pregnancy is associated with differences in children's emotional and behavioral outcomes, but most of that evidence has been correlational," said Catherine Demers, a psychiatrist at the University of Colorado Anschutz and co-author of the new study, in a statement.

Read More: Linking Inflammation to Depression Could Yield More Targeted Treatment

Understanding Perinatal Depression

The authors hoped to design a randomized controlled trial to show a causal link between psychotherapeutic intervention during pregnancy and improved outcomes during child development.

Prenatal and postnatal depression can be common, affecting at least 1 in 7 pregnant people, according to the National Library of Medicine. Many cases are thought to remain undiagnosed due to stigma surrounding the condition. The new study offered a way to assess whether addressing these symptoms could influence children's development.

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What the Results Show

The study was rooted in the Care Project, a clinical trial of women with depressive symptoms. Pregnant women taking part in the trial were randomly assigned to receive eight weekly sessions of interpersonal psychotherapy, or standard obstetric care enhanced with a single psychoeducation session about prenatal depression and signposting to mental health resources.

Later, when the infants were six weeks old, researchers used brain imaging to assess them. The team wanted to see whether there were any differences between the children of women given psychotherapy and those of women not given psychotherapy.

This analysis examined three brain areas: the left and right hippocampus and the amygdala. These brain areas are linked to emotional regulation, but the authors found no changes in the infants’ left hippocampi or amygdalae. The right hippocampi showed a small change. In children of women who were given psychotherapy, these brain regions were roughly 5 percent smaller.

Later, when the children were six months old, the authors gave them a lab test measuring their responses to a robot that moved and made noises. In this test, more negative responses to this robot are interpreted as more negative emotionality. A smaller right hippocampus was linked to negative emotionality, as measured by the lab test. However, having a smaller left hippocampus, which the psychotherapy group kids didn’t have, was also linked to negative emotionality.

Study Inconsistencies Limit Interpretation

The authors suggest the inconsistent results across brain regions may be due to measuring the brain at too early a developmental stage or having too small a sample size. There was also no link between the trajectory of the pregnant participants’ depression or anxiety during pregnancy and any features of their babies’ brains. The authors said this “may be surprising” to readers and could also be linked to a small sample size.

Despite these shortcomings, the study still highlights how important the period around birth is for both parent and child.

"This study highlights pregnancy as a critical window for intervention and reinforces that supporting maternal mental health is also an investment in child health,” said Elysia Davis, a psychologist at the University of Denver and co-author of the new study, in the press release.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

Read More: Extending Support and Providing Assurance Can Help Those With Depression

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Ruairi Mackenzie

    RJ Mackenzie

    RJ Mackenzie is a freelance science reporter based in Glasgow, Scotland. He covers biological and biomedical science, and has bylines in National Geographic, Popular Science, Nature, and The Scientist.View Full Profile

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