Crews building the bridge over the 101 freeway in Agoura Hills hit an early delay when acorn woodpeckers nested in a utility pole they needed to take down. According to the project’s FAQ, they waited for the young birds to fledge and then got on with it.

The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing opens to wildlife on Dec. 2, 2026, a strip of planted ground thrown across 10 lanes at Liberty Canyon to reconnect the Santa Monica Mountains with the hills to the north. According to the National Park Service, biologists started wiring the bridge with remote cameras this month, the start of a monitoring program with 14 objectives, and animal use is only part of the list.

Animals are already using it, since on Oct. 28, 2026, a camera caught a coyote working its way up the southern slope, five weeks early, according to the Park Service, and days later, three juvenile coyotes were on camera playing under the sound walls.

“This is more than just about whether animals use the crossing,” said Seth Riley, who leads the wildlife branch at Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, in a news release. “We want to understand how effective it is in reconnecting an ecosystem that has been divided by the freeway for decades. That is a much bigger scientific question and answering it will take years.”

You have 1 more free article (1 of 2) Have an account? log in Subscribe today for full access and support our journalism. Explore All Options

What the Cameras on the Wildlife Crossing Are Measuring

The cameras log which species come near, which ones actually cross, and when.

The rest of the program goes after things a photograph cannot show, since biologists will track genetic diversity, the plant communities taking hold in the soil up there, and how much light and noise leak across from the freeway below, with GPS collars on the larger mammals and genetic tests on the smaller ones.

According to the Associated Press, the team wants to implant biologgers that log body temperature, heart rate, and movement, so they can tell whether an animal up there is stressed or at ease.

All of it gets measured against a baseline gathered before construction started, by biologists who have studied how roads cut up this landscape since 1996 and whose work argued for the crossing into existence.

Read More: The Darién Gap Is a Remote, 60-Mile Stretch You Can't Drive Through, Yet Some Still Cross This Dangerous Jungle Path

The Freeway That Cut a Mountain Range in Half

More than 300,000 vehicles a day use that stretch of the 101, and for decades it has worked as a wall. Two decades of study have put roads and development at the heart of the region’s wildlife problem, according to the project site, and the cougars penned in south of the freeway have been pushed toward extinction.

During construction, park scientists kept photographing mule deer, bobcats, gray foxes, coyotes, and mountain lions on a trail immediately beside the future crossing, so the queue formed before the bridge did.

The structure is more hillside than bridge, with sound walls meant to be planted over, rock piles meant to be lived in, and 6,000 cubic yards of living soil laid over the deck in April 2025, according to Caltrans.

Why Nobody Gets to Watch It Live

When Caltrans announced the final phase of construction in June 2025, it invited the public to follow along on the live webcam. That feed is gone, and the new camera images will be released, but never in real time, for security reasons, according to the Park Service.

December 2 brings the crowd and the opening ceremony, and after that the bridge belongs to the animals, watched by cameras whose pictures reach the public late. According to the Associated Press, a female mountain lion traveling with two kittens has turned up in the hills beside the span lately, along with bobcats, gray foxes, and deer, all sniffing around.

No mountain lion has crossed yet, which is the moment the whole project was built for.

Read More: Thousands of Snakes Close This Illinois Road Twice a Year as They Move Between Seasonal Habitats

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: