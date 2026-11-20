You would not think a snake could weigh as much as a baby grand piano, but the heaviest green anaconda on record did. According to the Natural History Museum, that green anaconda came in at 500 pounds and almost 28 feet, with a body 3 feet 8 inches around.

The record does not say which sex holds it, but the answer is likely females, since no male comes anywhere close in size. That is peculiar for an animal like this, because the males do shove each other aside to reach a female, and competition like that usually makes males bigger rather than smaller.

Jesús Rivas, who runs the Vertebrate Ecology Lab at New Mexico Highlands University and has spent 30 years on wild anacondas in the Venezuelan llanos, thinks the answer is in how they mate.

According to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, as many as 13 males will converge on one female in shallow water in what is called a breeding ball, and Rivas has found that they rely on touch rather than sight to work out which one the female is. Rivas has also found that the biggest males in a breeding ball sometimes get courted by the smaller ones, and it costs energy from them both.

You have 1 more free article (1 of 2) Have an account? log in Subscribe today for full access and support our journalism. Explore All Options

Why the Green Anaconda Is the World’s Heaviest Snake

The anaconda does not win on length, since reticulated pythons are longer and the museum notes that a green anaconda rarely passes about 20 feet, and the 79-foot sightings that circulate have never held up.

What it wins on is bulk, and the museum estimates that a 17-foot anaconda carries roughly as much body as a reticulated python that is seven feet longer, with the weight in its thickness rather than its length.

That bulk decides what it can eat, and the zoo notes that the small ones live on fish and birds while the grown animals take deer, capybara, and caimans.

By the zoo’s account, the densest populations sit in Colombia’s Orinoco, Brazil’s Amazon and Venezuela’s flooded llanos, and the snakes spend most of their lives in shallow, slow-moving water.

Rivas has handled more than 900 of them, and he reports that no mammal, bird, reptile, or amphibian has a wider size gap between the sexes.

Read More: This Snake Rolls at 8 Miles Per Hour to Escape Predators, but Its Head Stays Pointed Forward

Why the Females Get So Large

Size pays for a female anaconda in a way it does not for a male, because a bigger body carries a bigger litter. Anacondas give birth to live young rather than laying eggs, and the zoo notes that litter size tracks the size of the mother, with a usual brood of 20 to 40 and a record of 82.

That size costs her too, since a female breeds only every other year, because of the energy it takes to have a litter.

The Risk of Being the Smaller Sex

The zoo notes that a full-grown female has few predators left, while the males and the young still have to escape predators by burrowing into mud or backing into the water.

The males take the biggest risk at mating too, since the female may eat one of the males afterward. All of that sits oddly against the anaconda’s reputation as a man-eater, of which there is no evidence of an anaconda ever eating a person.

Read More: This New “Two-Headed” Snake Species Has a Tail that Looks Like Its Own Head

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: