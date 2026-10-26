The World's Fastest Rodent Is Related to the Guinea Pig, But Can Run Up to Nearly 28 MPH with 8-Foot Strides

In 1972, a researcher named J. P. Rood wrote that a Patagonian mara had run alongside his car, and he clocked the animal at about 28 mph, a speed it held for more than half a mile. That is a long way for a rodent about 27 inches long and related to the guinea pig.

Researchers call the mara the fastest rodent, and a 2019 study published in Mastozoología Neotropical points to a body more specialized for running than any other living rodent’s. When a team filmed 10 of them at a zoo in Argentina in 2012, four decades after Rood’s report, the top speed came in at about 22 mph, and the footage showed the animals pacing the way camels do, with both legs on one side swinging forward together.

“[Pa]cing in maras is thus a unique behavior within rodents,” the researchers wrote in their study.

What Makes the Patagonian Mara So Fast

According to the Smithsonian's National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute, a mara weighs roughly 18 to 35 pounds, has long ears and a white rump, and eats mostly grasses. Maras live on the dry grasslands and scrub of central and southern Argentina as pairs that mate for life, with the male defending his partner against other males and predators. Their young are raised in shared burrows, where mothers tell their own pups apart, and pups now and then try to nurse from the wrong female.

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The team filmed the animals in a zoo enclosure with a high-speed camera and watched how their legs worked at different speeds. Much of it comes down to build, since maras have long lower legs and hold their limbs straighter than most rodents do, which the authors compare to small hoofed animals. They link pacing, a way of moving most mammals skip in favor of a trot at moderate speeds, to those same long limbs.

At full speed, the maras ran in long leaps, with the hind feet landing almost together and the front feet coming down after a long moment in the air, and the researchers measured each stride at about 8 feet on average, more than three times the length of the animal.

According to the researchers, Rood’s higher figure is still valid because he recorded it in the field, though it may carry more error than high-speed film does.

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Why Patagonian Maras Run Fast and What Threatens Them

Pumas and foxes are among the predators of maras, according to a Wildlife Conservation Society blog post, but catching one may be difficult. A review the study cites found that maras made up only a small share of what wild cats ate, which may reflect their speed.

The speed may predate the pumas and foxes, since the authors propose that extinct predators, including large birds nicknamed terror birds and meat-eating relatives of marsupials, probably helped turn the mara’s ancestors into fast runners.

Speed can’t help the mara with today’s threats, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature lists the species as Near Threatened. According to the Smithsonian, grassland is being turned into pasture, sheep compete with maras for food, and people hunt them for their skins, and the World Land Trust adds hares brought in from Europe to the competition. In some areas, maras have already vanished.

Why Patagonian Maras Bounce When Danger Nears

During filming, a person approached some of the maras from afar, and instead of running, the animals bounced, all four feet leaving the ground almost together, at about 7 mph, slower than the 9 mph they reached when pacing. According to the researchers, the move, called pronking, probably works as a warning to other maras, though it could also be a way of showing strength, and it made up about 5 percent of the strides.

The researchers filmed those bounces at a zoo in Buenos Aires Province, where, according to the Smithsonian, wild maras have died out.

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