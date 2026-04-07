The Vera C. Rubin Observatory Recently Spotted Around 11,000 Asteroids — and This Is Just Beginning

The first images from the NSF–DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory were revealed back in June 2025, showcasing clusters of glimmering galaxies, clouds of gleaming gas, and swarms of asteroids, more than 1,500 of which were confirmed as “new” following the first images’ release. Now, nine months after the Rubin First Look, the observatory has helped spot more than 11,000 additional asteroids in our Solar System.

Confirmed with the International Astronomical Union’s Minor Planet Center (the worldwide organization that collects official observations of asteroids and comets) and announced in April 2026, the discoveries come from the Rubin Observatory’s preliminary optimization surveys, which were conducted over the past summer to test the telescope’s abilities and to set its priorities for the future. Still, these preliminary observations constitute the largest batch of asteroid discoveries in the past year, demonstrating the observatory’s power and pointing to its incredible potential.

“This first large submission after Rubin First Look is just the tip of the iceberg and shows that the observatory is ready,” said Mario Juric, a University of Washington professor and the Rubin Solar System Lead Scientist, in a press release from April 2026. “What used to take years or decades to discover, Rubin will unearth in months.”

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A Big Batch of Asteroids

Before the opening of the Rubin Observatory, an average of around 20,000 asteroids were discovered by all observatories, both ground and space, on an annual basis, according to a press release from June 2025. Following the Rubin First Look, however, it was determined that the Rubin Observatory could capture thousands of new asteroids and hundreds of recovered ones (which were once observed and then “lost” later on) within only hours of observation.

Since then, scientists have submitted around 1 million more Rubin Observatory observations to the Minor Planet Center, covering more than 11,000 previously unfamiliar asteroids and 80,000 familiar ones, seen over the course of a month and a half. The previously unfamiliar asteroids contain 33 near-Earth objects, or NEOs, which pass within 1.3 astronomical units of the center of our Solar System at their closest point to the sun. They also comprise farther-flung asteroids, including those in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, planets around 1.5 to 5.2 astronomical units away from our Solar System’s center.

“Even with just early, engineering-quality data, Rubin discovered 11,000 asteroids and measured more precise orbits for tens of thousands more,” said Ari Heinze, a University of Washington researcher, in the April 2026 press release. “It seems pretty clear this observatory will revolutionize our knowledge of the asteroid belt.”

Sensitive and Speedy

Armed with massive mirrors and impressive sensitivity and speed, the Rubin Observatory scans the sky and captures objects around six times fainter than most other observatories that search for asteroids today, bringing smaller and farther objects into focus for the first time.

In fact, during the first few years of the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (the planned 10-year survey of the entire southern sky, slated to start this year), the observatory may discover as many as 11,000 new asteroids every two to three nights, eventually tripling the number of these objects ever seen. Among those discovered asteroids are sure to be NEOs, including those that pose a larger threat to Earth, at more than 460 feet across. (Indeed, the Rubin Observatory may also double the number of discovered NEOs, once its full-fledged operations start.)

“We are beginning to deliver on Rubin’s promise to fundamentally reshape our inventory of the Solar System,” Juric said in the April 2026 press release, “and open the door to discoveries we haven’t yet imagined.”

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