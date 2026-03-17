The Venomous Gila Monster Helped Spark the Discovery of Ozempic, Showing How Curiosity Can Lead to Cures

Ozempic and other GLP-1 receptor agonists have transformed the treatment of obesity. But a closer look at their origins reveals a far less conventional story than most modern drugs. The discovery of these powerful compounds, capable of suppressing appetite and regulating blood sugar, did not begin in a pharmaceutical lab, but with curiosity-driven research and an unlikely source: reptile venom.

For millennia, humans have relied on natural compounds to treat disease, from ancient plant remedies to more recent breakthroughs such as penicillin and cancer drugs inspired by marine organisms. The story of GLP-1 receptor agonists follows this tradition. It is rooted in scientific curiosity, shaped by chance, and driven by the rediscovery of seemingly unrelated research.

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Discovering a Hormone Relevant for Humans in Reptile Venom

Basic research can often appear obscure or disconnected from human health. Such was the case in the 1980s, when gastroenterologist Jean-Pierre Raufman and biochemist John Pisano conducted experiments in which they injected various animal venoms into guinea pig pancreases. Their goal was simply to see whether any of these substances would stimulate the pancreas to release digestive enzymes.

In 1982, they reported in the American Journal of Physiology that venom from the Gila monster (Heloderma suspectum), a reptile that lives in the southern U.S. and Mexico, caused significant pancreatic enlargement. At the time, the finding seemed interesting but not especially groundbreaking.

According to the National Institute of Health, that changed in the 1990s, when endocrinologist John Eng revisited the research. Intrigued by the fact that the Gila monster can go long periods without eating while maintaining stable blood sugar levels, Eng collaborated with Raufman to isolate a compound from the lizard’s venom. They identified exendin-4, a molecule strikingly similar to the human GLP-1 hormone, which stimulates insulin production, according to the Journal of Biological Chemistry.

The key difference was that exendin-4 remained active in the body far longer than its human counterpart. Eng recognized its therapeutic potential, particularly for diabetes. Still, convincing pharmaceutical companies to invest in a drug derived from lizard venom proved challenging, according to the University of Queensland.

From Discovery to an Approved Drug

Progress came when Amylin Pharmaceuticals, a small startup, took an interest. Researchers demonstrated that synthetic exendin-4 could quickly balance blood glucose in mice with type 2 diabetes. After further testing, the compound was shown to be safe and effective in humans.

In 2005, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drug under the name Byetta. Patients soon reported an unexpected but welcome side effect, noticing modest, consistent weight loss, according to the University of Queensland.

Subsequent research revealed that GLP-1 also acts on receptors in the brain to suppress appetite. This insight prompted companies like Novo Nordisk to develop longer-lasting GLP-1 analogs. These efforts eventually led to semaglutide, the active ingredient in drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy.

Semaglutide, approved for type 2 diabetes in 2017 and for obesity in 2021, is a fully human GLP-1 receptor agonist. While it is no longer directly derived from Gila monster venom, the foundational discoveries made through that early research were essential in paving the way for one of the most impactful medications of the 21st century.

Why We Do Science in the First Place

This story highlights that scientific progress often begins with curiosity rather than clear application. Serendipity also plays a powerful role. Without the freedom to pursue questions that may seem obscure or impractical, many of today’s most important discoveries would never have been made.

Drugs like Ozempic are the result of decades of research that began with a simple question in an unrelated field. And today, the companies developing such treatments rank among the most valuable in the world.

While science undeniably contributes to economic growth, many experts argue that it cannot be driven by rigid commercial goals. Instead, it depends on the freedom to explore, to fail, and to follow evidence wherever it leads, because that is where the most transformative breakthroughs are often found.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

Read more: 8 Ways to Boost the Effects of Ozempic and Other GLP-1 Drug Treatments

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