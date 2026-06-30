The Universe May Contain Minds Stranger Than We Can Imagine

Think of Scarlett Johansson’s character Samantha in the movie Her or Rocky, the lovable alien in Project Hail Mary. Neither was made of flesh, blood, and tissue, but code and algorithms (Samantha) and oxidized metals and a crystallized brain (Rocky).

It may be time to expand our idea of what consciousness could look like and ditch assumptions that it must be similar to what we see on Earth, say professors at the University of California, Riverside, in a new working paper. (Note: this is a working paper, meaning it is not yet published or peer-reviewed.)

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The Copernican Principle of Consciousness

The argument laid out in the working paper hinges on the notion of “substrate flexibility.” This assumes a position of materialism (that is, all consciousness derives from matter) but raises the possibility of consciousness existing in different types of materials, just as, say, a cup can be made of glass, ceramic or paper, and a record can be a vinyl, a CD or a cassette. Similarly, consciousness might not require biological material like flesh and blood, but could (at least, theoretically) occur in other materials, too.

In this working paper, Schwitzgebel and Jeremy Pober, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Lisbon and a former UCR graduate student, describe a concept they call “the Copernican principle of consciousness,” based on the idea that our understanding of the cosmos is not as Earth-centric as it once was. To believe any consciousness in the universe must exist as we see it here on Earth is not too dissimilar to believing that the Solar System (and indeed the rest of the universe) revolves around our planet, the authors argue.

Schwitzgebel and Pober cite a survey finding that the median scientific estimate of the number of civilizations per galaxy is at least one per lifetime. While it might explain why we are yet to find evidence for a civilization outside our planet (the “Fermi Paradox”), it doesn’t make them exceptionally rare on a cosmological scale — there are, according to NASA, at least 100 billion galaxies in the observable universe alone, perhaps more. From this, the authors take a very conservative estimate of 1,000. The question then becomes: are the entities that comprise those civilizations conscious?

“If the Copernican Principle of Consciousness is correct, we are not especially lucky to possess consciousness-instilling Earthiform biology while other behaviorally sophisticated entities’ architectures leave them entirely nonconscious,” the authors wrote in the working paper. “Nor do we have especially more or better consciousness.”

This is not to say that all behaviorally sophisticated entities are conscious, but that reason holds that at least some likely are. Likewise, it may be that humanlike consciousness requires substrates like our own, but that doesn’t mean non-humanlike consciousness cannot exist in substrates different from our own.

What Does This Mean For AI?

Where does AI fit into all this? The authors take different views.

Schwitzgebel believes that if we accept that consciousness can exist in different substrates, it doesn’t make sense to say it cannot exist in silicon (provided AI displays behavioral sophistication). Pober is a little more cautious, noting that just because consciousness may exist in different substrates does not mean it can exist in any substrate; until we have reason to believe otherwise, we should assume AI is not sentient.

The authors cite estimates that the observable universe will host a quintillion planets capable of producing consciousness of the level found on Earth over its lifetime.

“The universe may contain minds stranger than we can imagine,” Eric Schwitzgebel, a distinguished professor of philosophy at UCR, said in a statement.

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