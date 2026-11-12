The Surprising Role Mice and Acorns Play In Predicting Lyme Disease

Each year, almost half a million Americans are diagnosed with Lyme disease. Over the same time span, roughly half as many people in Western Europe contract the illness. Cases are being found across Russia and Asia as well. The main culprit? Ticks — in the U.S. specifically, the bites of black-legged ticks infected with the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi.

Now, Lyme disease isn’t usually fatal — but that doesn’t mean it’s nice. Without swift administration of antibiotics, it can cause a whole range of symptoms in those infected, including fevers, headaches, heart palpitations, facial paralysis, chronic joint and muscle pain, arthritis, and even sight, hearing, and balance problems. Even if treated appropriately, it can linger, sometimes causing chronic pain, fatigue, or cognitive impairment for months or years after the initial infection.

Unfortunately, Lyme disease is also kind of difficult to pin down. Its early symptoms are easy to miss — a painless rash, probably in some hidden-away spot like an armpit or groin, and some vague, cold- or flu-like symptoms that might last only a few days. And you can’t pre-empt it; there’s no vaccine, and no way of predicting which years might bring greater numbers of ticks in contact with humans.

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Now, though, after decades of research into the complex natural systems governing tick prevalence in the wild — or, at least, in 2,000 acres of university-owned forest in Dutchess County, New York — researchers from the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, New York, have discovered that ticks are actually more predictable than we thought.

We were just looking at the wrong things.

The new findings have been published in PNAS.

Read More: A Lyme Disease Vaccine Could Soon Be Available — Here's How to Prevent the Disease Until It's Ready

From White-Tailed Deer to White-Footed Mice

Traditionally in the U.S., ticks have been associated with one animal more than any other: the white-tailed deer. And for seemingly good reason, as the animals can often be seen covered in the bloodsucking critters as they walk through long grass and forests. Because of this, some researchers assumed that the two species’ populations must somehow be linked.

To put it simply: more deer means more food for ticks; more food for ticks means more tick reproduction; more tick reproduction means more Lyme disease, since it’s the immature or “nymph” ticks that mostly spread the infection.

It made sense — but would it stand up to 35 years’ worth of evidence? As it turns out, not so much.

“We […] detected a weak positive relationship between deer and subsequent nymph abundance over short subsets of the data,” said Richard Ostfeld, a disease ecologist at the Cary Institute and co-lead on the research program, in a statement. “But the whole data set in its entirety shows no such thing.”

In other words, there was basically zero link between deer populations and nymph abundance. Even stranger, there was barely any correlation between tick populations and nymph abundance — a finding as bafflingly counterintuitive as it was conclusive for the whole “more deer = more Lyme disease” hypothesis.

But a third species showed a far stronger relationship with nymph abundance — white-footed mice.

“Instead of deer abundance […] we found that fluctuations in mouse populations are the primary driver of both spatial and temporal variation” in nymphal tick density, the research team explained in their paper. “In our best-supported model, a strong mouse year increased nymphal abundance in the following year by approximately 40 percent.”

Ticks, Mice, and Acorns

At first glance, this is bad news. White-tailed deer were always considered innocent bystanders in the tick-borne illness game, but white-footed mice are more troublesome. They actually act as hosts for the Lyme bacterium — they transmit it to the ticks that feed on them, rather than the other way around.

Logically, therefore, a strong mouse year shouldn’t just mean more nymphal ticks — it should imply more infected nymphal ticks. So, here’s a question: how come it doesn’t?

“It kept me up at night,” Ostfeld said of the surprise finding, “because it meant that my understanding of how the system works was incomplete or wrong.”

While initial data seemed to support the so-called “Mouse Paradigm,” the more the team observed, the weaker the relationship became until, eventually, mouse density showed no effect on the proportion of ticks infected with any zoonotic pathogen the team tested.

So, what’s going on? The team suspects it has something to do with all the other juicy critters running around the forest floor. Like mice, populations of animals like opossums or squirrels are bolstered by, say, a bumper crop of acorns — that’s not a random example, by the way; the team genuinely found a direct link between the number of acorns produced in one year and the density of tick nymphs two years later — and like mice, they offer an attractive dining option for a hungry nymph.

Unlike mice, however, they’re usually much less efficient hosts for Lyme bacteria — meaning that, so long as the number of mice remained proportional to the numbers of other animals in the forest, there should be no reason for the fraction of ticks infected with Lyme bacteria to increase.

“The infection prevalence in the nymphs really depends on how all the larval tick meals are distributed across all the hosts,” explained Ostfeld. “It would have been convenient if one host predicted that for us, but that has not been the case.”

Continuing to Study the Impacts of Climate Change On Lyme Disease

From acorns to antlers, the new paper is, rather literally, full of surprises. But perhaps the most striking result is not what was found, but what we have left to learn.

That’s especially true in the context of our ever-warming planet. Climate change has long been known to influence tick ecology, with rising temperatures increasing the geographical range and time period in which ticks can thrive. But the new study found a far more complex relationship between temperature and tick density, at least in the Dutchess County research forest. The parasitic arachnids are, it seems, able to survive extreme temperatures surprisingly well — though nymph populations the following year seem to suffer for it.

It all adds up to something of a confusing picture.

“You would expect that a warming climate, which makes life better for the mice, would eventually make life better for the ticks,” Ostfeld pointed out, “but we have not seen that so far.”

“We need to know what to expect from the different manifestations of climate change, which are sometimes warmer and drier, and sometimes warmer and wetter,” he said. “The time of year when it's very warm also matters to ticks, oaks, and acorn production.”

To that end, it’s surely good news that the team intends to continue the project.

"Studies of this depth and length are incredibly rare," said Shannon LaDeau, who led the research alongside Ostfeld. "This research has followed an ecological community — including oak trees, mammals, and microorganisms — examining how interactions like predation, parasitism, and competition shape the system over time.”

“The evolution of understanding summarized in this paper is something you simply cannot get without such a long-term and system-focused study," Ostfeld concluded.

Read More: What Is Lyme Disease, and Why Are Cases on the Rise?

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