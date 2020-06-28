Register for an account

X

Enter your name and email address below.

Your email address is used to log in and will not be shared or sold. Read our privacy policy.

X

Website access code

Enter your access code into the form field below.

If you are a Zinio, Nook, Kindle, Apple, or Google Play subscriber, you can enter your website access code to gain subscriber access. Your website access code is located in the upper right corner of the Table of Contents page of your digital edition.

Discover Magazine
Stay Curious
The Sciences

These DIY Science Projects Let You Help Real World Research

At-home science projects can teach you how to build the research tools to participate in citizen science and solve real world problems.

Citizen Science Salon iconCitizen Science SalonBy Bob HirshonJune 28, 2020 8:00 PM
Green Vigil Foundation - EarthEcho International
Volunteers from the Green Vigil Foundation performing water quality testing. (Credit: Courtesy, EarthEcho International)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

You're a doer. Nothing can stop you. Not even a lack of access to the specialized, low-cost tools needed to fully engage in citizen science. Below, we present ways you can build the tools and kits to help scientists answer pressing questions.

So roll up those sleeves to take on these DIY challenges at home — everything from inkjet printers MacGyvered into bio-printers, to bowls of flour and water transformed into yummy loaves of sourdough bread to help study microbes.

Take Part: Get Involved in Citizen Science Projects at SciStarter.org.

biocurious bioprint
(Credit: CC BY-SA BioCurious)

BioPrint Your Own Living Things

BioPrinting is like 3-D printing, but with squishier ingredients! Our friends at BioCurious will show you how to build your own bioprinter with parts from old inkjet printers and CD players and get you started with some simple projects and experiments. Get started BioPrinting with BioCurious.

canairio air pollution monitor
CanAirIO is a low-cost air pollution monitor designed to empower citizen scientists to track air quality in their community. (Credit: CanAirIO)

Build a DIY Air Pollution Monitor

CanAirIO provides a step-by-step guide to build your own inexpensive air quality monitor.

Learn more, watch the tutorial (in English and Spanish!), and then access materials using SciStarter’s new tools database. Get started with CanAirIO.

honey bees honeycomb - shutterstock
(Credit: Ivan Marjanovic/Shutterstock)

Help Study Bee Health

As if bees don’t already have enough to worry about, parasitic fly infections are turning them into nocturnal, light-seeking “zombees.” Help scientists study this problem by building and deploying your own ZomBee Watch Kit. Get started with ZomBee Watch.

Mosquitoes - Shutterstock
(Credit: mycteria/Shutterstock)

Monitor Insect-Born Diseases

The Mosquito Habitat Mapper app, supported by NASA, features a DIY mosquito eradication kit. Follow in-app instructions and use household materials to remove small pockets of standing water where invasive, Zika-carrying mosquitoes breed. Get started with Mosquito Habitat Mapper.

Green Vigil Foundation - EarthEcho International
Volunteers from the Green Vigil Foundation performing water quality testing. (Credit: Courtesy, EarthEcho International)

DIY Water Quality Monitoring

Join the international EarthEcho Water Challenge to monitor and help protect our valuable water resources. An inexpensive kit provides everything you need to get started. Get started with the EarthEcho Water Challenge.

scistarter-robot.png

The SciStarter Tools Database

Some citizen science projects require specialized tools to make an observation, record data, and more. The SciStarter Tools database will help you discover and access low cost tools, providing information about how you can build, borrow, or buy them. Makers and manufacturers can add tools, too. Get started with the SciStarter Tools database.

scistarter tools
(Credit: SciStarter)

More Citizen Science Tools

Still looking for more opportunities to exercise your creative impulses? Participating libraries have the science project kits you need! Check ’em out!

And if your local library doesn’t have kits yet, ask the librarian to contact us at info@SciStarter.org so we can help bring citizen science to them.

Related Content

Are There Purposeless Behaviours?

Are There Purposeless Behaviours?

The Science Behind Cancer, Roundup Herbicide and Bayer's $10 Billion Settlement

The Science Behind Cancer, Roundup Herbicide and Bayer's $10 Billion Settlement

Deadly Animal Diseases Can Jump to Humans. Is Vaccinating Wildlife the Answer?

Deadly Animal Diseases Can Jump to Humans. Is Vaccinating Wildlife the Answer?

More From Discover
Recommendations From Our Store
Shop Now
Stay Curious

Join

Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

View our privacy policy

Subscribe

To The Magazine

Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Follow Us
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS Feeds
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright PolicyTrips & Tours

2 Free Articles Left

Want it all? Get unlimited access when you subscribe.

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In

Want unlimited access?

Subscribe today and save 70%

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In