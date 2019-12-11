The Best Pictures of Interstellar Comet Borisov as it Approached the Sun

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

In August, astronomers discovered interstellar Comet 2I/Borisov — a visitor from outside our solar system. On Sunday, the space rock passed its closest point to the sun, and it will makes its closest approach to Earth later this month.

In the meantime, astronomers around the world have turned their telescopes to get a good look at this interstellar visitor while it's here.

Here are some of our favorite shots.