Five Ways to Prepare for SuperbOwl Sunday

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sunday, February 2 is the most exciting day of the year for owl-lovers all over the world: SuperbOwl Sunday!

This is the day when the ornithologically-inclined brave the elements to admire neighborhood owls, photograph owls and/or, for some reason, stay indoors and watch football.

Work some science into your Super Bowl party by giving the below activities a try.

Cheer for Science ... Like 49ers Cheerleader Kelly!

(Credit: San Francisco 49ers)

Cognitive neuroscientist and San Francisco 49ers Gold Rush Cheerleader Kelly is heading to the Super Bowl (AGAIN! She also cheered for the Patriots!).

Kelly has as many college degrees as the 49ers have Lombardi Trophies (that would be five, so far).

In fact, 20 of the 40 current 49ers Cheerleaders are pursuing STEM careers. Get pumped for science by learning more about Kelly and other “Science Cheerleaders,” who have diverse interests like psychology, biology, speech language pathology and more. Citizen science projects that correspond to Kelly’s interests include:

Stall Catchers: With Stall Catchers, speed up the search for a Alzheimer’s cure by making annotations for researchers online.

LingoBoingo: Kelly studied Spanish as well as science, and this program lets you play language-based games that contribute to linguistics research.

Did You Feel It: While the West Coast is well-known for earthquakes, they occur all over the world. You can help geologists pinpoint them by joining Did You Feel It!

Monitor Lakes in Missouri

(Credit: Mark Friend/Pixabay)

Or, show your pride for the Kansas City Chiefs and the beautiful state of Missouri by participating in the Lakes of Missouri project! Collect and process lake water and share the samples with the University of Missouri Limnology Laboratory to help scientists maintain the health of Missouri’s aquatic ecosystems.

After you study Missouri's lakes, learn more about the Chiefs’ Science Cheerleaders.

Study the Night Sky

(Credit: Emily Maltez/CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)

No matter where you are in the world, study the night sky with projects on the Dark Skies page. The Missouri chapter of the International Dark Sky Association recently presented a global webinar about this, explaining not only how libraries in Missouri can get involved with this program, but also how anyone can do these projects to monitor light pollution and enhance scientific understanding of the night sky.

Bring Native Orchids Back to Miami

(Credit: Annca/Pixabay)

This year’s Super Bowl is in Miami, which was once home to countless, beautiful, epiphytic orchids. Today, these native flowers are rare and endangered. But the Million Orchid Challenge at Fairchild Tropical Gardens hopes to bring these orchids back with the help of thousands of energetic citizen scientists across Florida. All you have to do is download the OrchidTracker App and use its map to monitor the health of orchids.

Document Superb Owls Near You

(Credit: ArtTower/Pixabay)

No SuperbOwl Sunday would be complete without participating in iNaturalist’s SuperbOwl photo challenge. Make your local owls international stars by sharing their pics on iNaturalist — a website and app that also helps scientists monitor wildlife populations. The most superb owl shots are shared on iNaturalist’s Facebook page.

Tip: add your iNaturalist username to “Info & Settings” in your SciStarter dashboard so we can give you credit for your contributions!

With Citizen Science, We’re All On the Same Team

No matter who wins the Super Bowl on Sunday, we all win when we do citizen science, together. Want more citizen science? Find over 3,000 different citizen science projects and events on SciStarter.