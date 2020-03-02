Register for an account

X

Enter your name and email address below.

Your email address is used to log in and will not be shared or sold. Read our privacy policy.

X

Website access code

Enter your access code into the form field below.

If you are a Zinio, Nook, Kindle, Apple, or Google Play subscriber, you can enter your website access code to gain subscriber access. Your website access code is located in the upper right corner of the Table of Contents page of your digital edition.

Discover Magazine
Stay Curious
The Sciences

Does the Universe go on Forever?

Is outer space finite or infinite? Explore this age-old question.

By Korey HaynesMarch 2, 2020 9:12 PM
universe
This illustration summarizes the almost 14-billion-year-long history of our universe. (Credit: NASA/JPL-CalTech)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

First, it’s still possible the universe is finite. All we know for sure (mostly for sure) is that it’s bigger than we can observe, essentially because the farthest edges of the universe we can see don’t look like edges. The observable universe is still huge, but it has limits. That’s because we know the universe isn’t infinitely old — we know the Big Bang occurred some 13.8 billion years ago.

That means that light has had “only” 13.8 billion years to travel. That’s a lot of time, but the universe is big enough that scientists are pretty sure that there’s space outside our observable bubble, and that the universe just isn’t old enough yet for that light to have reached us. 

(In a fun twist, the universe has expanded since the Big Bang, so the objects that we see emitting light 13.8 billion years ago are now some 46 billion light-years away.)

A few generations of telescopes — COBE, WMAP, and Planck — sought to understand the shape of the universe. Was it curved like a ball, or flat like a piece of paper? If it were curved, and if we could measure the curve, we could work out the size of the universe. 

But all three telescopes say the universe is flat, which tells us nothing about the size of the universe.

Read more:

Related Content

Long After the Flames Go Out, Wildfire Smoke Lingers — Even if We Can’t See It

Long After the Flames Go Out, Wildfire Smoke Lingers — Even if We Can’t See It

NASA Wants You to Photograph Starlink Satellites With Your Smartphone

NASA Wants You to Photograph Starlink Satellites With Your Smartphone

A Mesmerizing View of Earth From Space

A Mesmerizing View of Earth From Space

More From Discover
Recommendations From Our Store
Shop Now
Stay Curious

Join

Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

View our privacy policy

Subscribe

To The Magazine

Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Follow Us
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS Feeds
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright PolicyTrips & Tours

2 Free Articles Left

Want it all? Get unlimited access when you subscribe.

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In

Want unlimited access?

Subscribe today and save 70%

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In