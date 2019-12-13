Discover's Science Images of the Year 2019

The single most compelling science image of the year is indisputable. The first picture of a black hole, released by the Event Horizon Telescope, was a staggering feat requiring hundreds of scientists and multiple observatories spread across the face of the Earth. The resulting image, of the supermassive black hole at the heart of the M87 galaxy, is the first time humanity has gazed into the impenetrable darkness at the heart of one of the universe's most mysterious phenomenon.

But 2019 saw other momentous events as well, from the shockingly complete skull of a 3.8-million-year-old human ancestor to the conflagrations that swept through the Amazon, burning thousands of square miles of precious rainforest.

These are Discover's picks for the images that defined science, and our world, in 2019.