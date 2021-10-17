The Sciences

Cassiopeia A and the Elements Lurking Within It

By Molly GlickOct 17, 2021 12:00 AM
casa crunched 0
(Credit: NASA/CXC/RIKEN/T. SATO ET AL.; NUSTAR: NASA/NUSTAR)

This story was originally published in our November/December 2021 issue. Click here to subscribe to read more stories like this one.

This Funfetti-like bloom called Cassiopeia A shows the aftermath of a supernova, or a massive star explosion, about 11,000 light-years from Earth. The vibrant colors added to this image denote the elements detected within it; for example, the blue blobs are titanium, iron is orange and oxygen is purple. While astronomers aren’t certain how some giant stars explode, Cassiopeia A is providing some clues. Using nearly two decades worth of data from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, scientists discovered bubbles of titanium — the same element used to make your electronics and jewelry — that could have boosted the boom’s shock wave.

