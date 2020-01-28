A Timeline of the Spitzer Space Telescope's 16 Years of Science

The "jack-o-lantern" nebula as captured by Spitzer in 2019. (Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Sign up for the Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

All good things must come to an end.

This includes NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope, an infrared observatory orbiting the Earth. The telescope, which has been in operation for 16 years, has captured data on exoplanets, far-off galaxies, and unknown mysteries of universe. After an illustrious career, Spitzer is set to retire on January 30.

Here are some highlights from Spitzer's journey.

August 25, 2003

The Spitzer Space Telescope launches from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

2005

Spitzer data allows scientists to see the heat from the first stars in existence.

June 2008

After capturing images of the Milky Way for five years, NASA reveals a comprehensive portrait of our home galaxy. GLIMPSE, as the photo was known as, measures 180 feet long by 4 feet wide when printed out.

This panoramic image from GLIMPSE shows a lot of stellar activity in the Milky Way’s plane. The image spans 9° of sky (by 2° tall), about as much as the width of your fist held at arm’s length. This region represents only 7.5 percent of the GLIMPSE survey, which imaged most of the star-forming regions in our galaxy. The red clouds show the presence of large molecules illuminated by nearby stars. (Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/E. Churchwell (University of Wisconsin))

May 19, 2009

The telescope's coolant, essential for helping to reduce heat noise in images, runs out, officially ending Spitzer’s “cold mission.” Two of Spitzer’s instruments, the Infrared Spectrograph and the Multiband Imaging Photometer become officially unusable. This begins the “warm” phase of Spitzer’s mission.

October 2009

Spitzer discovers an unknown ring around Saturn, called the Phoebe ring. The ring, also the planet's largest by radius, was only discovered because of Spitzer’s infrared capabilities.

An artist's illustration shows the grand scale of the Phoebe ring. (Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Keck)

February 2017

Spitzer, along with a ground-based telescope, discovers a nearby chain of exoplanets, the TRAPPIST system. The system is eventually found to contain seven planets, some of which may be in the habitable zone.

October 2018

Spitzer is supposed to end its mission, but due to delays on the James Webb Space Telescope, Spitzer continues until 2020. This begins Spitzer’s “Beyond” mission.

January 28, 2020

Spitzer's last day of studying the universe and collecting data.

January 30, 2020