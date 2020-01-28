A Timeline of the Spitzer Space Telescope's 16 Years of Science

All good things must come to an end.
This includes NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope, an infrared observatory orbiting the Earth. The telescope, which has been in operation for 16 years, has captured data on exoplanets, far-off galaxies, and unknown mysteries of universe. After an illustrious career, Spitzer is set to retire on January 30.
Here are some highlights from Spitzer's journey.
August 25, 2003
The Spitzer Space Telescope launches from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
2005
Spitzer data allows scientists to see the heat from the first stars in existence.
June 2008
After capturing images of the Milky Way for five years, NASA reveals a comprehensive portrait of our home galaxy. GLIMPSE, as the photo was known as, measures 180 feet long by 4 feet wide when printed out.
May 19, 2009
The telescope's coolant, essential for helping to reduce heat noise in images, runs out, officially ending Spitzer’s “cold mission.” Two of Spitzer’s instruments, the Infrared Spectrograph and the Multiband Imaging Photometer become officially unusable. This begins the “warm” phase of Spitzer’s mission.
October 2009
Spitzer discovers an unknown ring around Saturn, called the Phoebe ring. The ring, also the planet's largest by radius, was only discovered because of Spitzer’s infrared capabilities.
February 2017
Spitzer, along with a ground-based telescope, discovers a nearby chain of exoplanets, the TRAPPIST system. The system is eventually found to contain seven planets, some of which may be in the habitable zone.
October 2018
Spitzer is supposed to end its mission, but due to delays on the James Webb Space Telescope, Spitzer continues until 2020. This begins Spitzer’s “Beyond” mission.
January 28, 2020
Spitzer's last day of studying the universe and collecting data.
January 30, 2020
Spitzer will receive a command from ground control at NASA to go into “safe mode,” shutting down all the systems on the telescope.