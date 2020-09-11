Register for an account

X

Enter your name and email address below.

Your email address is used to log in and will not be shared or sold. Read our privacy policy.

X

Website access code

Enter your access code into the form field below.

If you are a Zinio, Nook, Kindle, Apple, or Google Play subscriber, you can enter your website access code to gain subscriber access. Your website access code is located in the upper right corner of the Table of Contents page of your digital edition.

Discover Magazine
Stay Curious
The Sciences

5 Science Projects Where Human Volunteers Help Machines Make New Discoveries

With the help of citizen science volunteers, researchers are using artificial intelligence to try and make scientific breakthroughs.

Citizen Science Salon iconCitizen Science SalonBy Bob HirshonSeptember 11, 2020 9:00 PM
spacefortress
(Credit: Space Fortress)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Citizen Science Salon is a partnership between Discover and SciStarter.org.

Working together, humans and computers can do great things. Humans and computers are safeguarding ecosystems, predicting hazards, and diagnosing and treating deadly diseases. Here are just a few of our favorite human computer partnerships that welcome your participation.

An App to Identify Species

Flower
This observation on iNaturalist is of a species tracked by the Northeast Alpine Flower Watch project. (Credit: Photo 5726794, (c) Sean Blaney, some rights reserved (CC BY-NC)).

Seek by iNaturalist is a mobile tool that does a remarkable job of identifying any organism, using powerful computer vision algorithms fueled by photos and identifications made by the global iNaturalist community. Simply download the app and start exploring plants and animals, earning badges and, optionally, sharing what you find back to the project to improve the algorithm.

Take Part: Join iNaturalist to Identify Species and Advance Research

Help Find a Treatment for Alzheimer's with Stall Catchers

alzheimer's stall catchers game
Stall Catchers is an online game where players watch video clips of blood vessels in mice brains and then identify whether they're flowing or "stalled." The data is helping scientists accelerate their search for an Alzheimer's treatment. (Credit: Stall Catchers)

With the help of citizen scientists, the Stall Catchers project now has three research papers being completed for publication, all focused on new treatments for Alzheimer's disease. But there's so much more to discover, and Stall Catchers is already pioneering new machine learning techniques in combination with the analysis of citizen scientists like you. Put your brainpower to work fighting a leading cause of death and disability.

Take Part: Join Stall Catchers in the Fight Against Alzheimer's

Become a Genetic Detective

phylo.jpg
(Credit: Phylo)

Help scientists study the evolution and function of DNA, RNA and protein sequences by optimizing genetic multiple sequence alignments, or MSAs. Fortunately for non-geneticists, the Phylo project abstracts the data into colored shapes and presents them in a game-like interface that anyone can play.

Take Part: Play a Game and Help Geneticists

Help Track Whale Sharks and Other Animals

whale shark
(Credit: Lindsey Lu/Shutterstock)

Wildbook blends structured wildlife research with artificial intelligence, citizen science and computer vision to speed population analysis and develop new insights to help fight extinction. The project identifies and tracks individual animals (such as whale sharks) using photos submitted by citizen scientists.

Take Part: Track Whale Sharks and More with Wildbook

Improve Training With Space Fortress

spacefortress
(Credit: Space Fortress)

Your activity on Space Fortress will help researchers learn about learning: how players preserve their gaming skills after periods of non-use. The results will be used for developing a model for optimizing training regimens for professionals across different industries, so that lessons will be provided just in time: not too early, not too late.

Take Part: Help Researchers Learn to Improve Training Techniques

Related Content
Alzheimer’s Disease Isn't the Only Cause of Dementia

Alzheimer’s Disease Isn't the Only Cause of Dementia

Why Walking Might Be One of the Best Exercises For Health

Why Walking Might Be One of the Best Exercises For Health

Are Clogged Blood Vessels the Key to Treating Alzheimer's Disease?

Are Clogged Blood Vessels the Key to Treating Alzheimer's Disease?

More From Discover
Recommendations From Our Store
Shop Now
Stay Curious
Join
Our List

Sign up for our weekly science updates.

View our privacy policy
Subscribe
To The Magazine

Save up to 70% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Follow Us
FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeSoundcloudRSS Feeds
The MagazineAbout DiscoverShop Our StorePrivacy PolicySubscribeAdvertiseNewsletterTerms of UseCustomer ServiceContactCopyright PolicyTrips & Tours

2 Free Articles Left

Want it all? Get unlimited access when you subscribe.

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In

Want unlimited access?

Subscribe today and save 70%

Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Register or Log In