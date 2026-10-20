The Orionid Meteor Shower Is About to Peak With Colorful Fireballs Leftover from Halley's Comet 

As we begin mid-October, one of the month's best meteor showers is about to peak. The Orionid meteor shower will run through Nov. 22, 2026, but will peak on the night of Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, into the morning of Thursday, Oct. 22.

During the peak, night sky viewers may see 10 to 20 meteors per hour. But that’s not all that’s exciting about this meteor shower. The meteors are also from the remains of Halley’s comet, according to EarthSky. Some of the meteors may even appear green, orange, or yellow.

Here’s what you need to know to catch sight of one of the best meteor showers of the season.

When Will the Orionids Peak and the Best Place to See Them

To get the best view of the Orionids, you’ll either have to stay up late or get up early. Orion, the Orionids radiant — the point of the sky the meteors will appear from — will reach its peak around 18 UTC. Times may vary by region, so it’s best to check with local listings.

Though the timing is late, it is still ideal, as the moon is close to full and can make viewing meteors difficult. The moon will sink below the horizon several hours before dawn, creating ideal skies for viewing meteors, according to EarthSky.

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Luckily, viewers can see the Orionids in both hemispheres, according to TimeandDate, and the best way to see them is to get away from urban light pollution and find a spot with a clear horizon, like a hillside.

Check the weather and dress in warm layers if needed. Bring a chair to sit on or a blanket, and get comfortable; you may have to wait a while to see a meteor. Avoid using phones so that your eyes can adjust better to the dark.

Read More: How to Watch October's Full Moon, Meteor Showers, and Halloween Fireballs Light Up the Night Sky

The Orionids and Halley’s Comet

The Orionid meteor shower’s parent comet is none other than the famous Halley’s Comet (1P/Halley), according to NASA. The comet orbits the sun once every 76 years and was last visible from Earth in 1986. We won’t see it again until 2061, but that doesn’t mean pieces of it weren’t left behind.

As Halley’s comet streaks through our solar system, it leaves behind fragments and dust particles from its nucleus. Every year, as Earth reaches this point in its revolution around the sun, we cross paths with debris from the comet. The Orionids aren’t the only meteor shower produced by Halley’s comet either. In spring, Earth crosses Halley’s comet trail again, producing the Eta Aquariid meteor shower.

According to EarthSky, Halley’s comet loses between 3 and 10 feet of material each year; however, the comet is about 5 by 9 miles wide, so it won’t burn out anytime soon.

The Orionids and Colorful Fireballs

Another interesting feature of the Orionids is that they tend to be more colorful than other meteor showers. Meteors are typically white, or sometimes a faint yellow, but depending on their composition and how deep they penetrate the atmosphere, they can appear other colors, according to EarthSky.

If a green meteor streaks across the sky, it likely means that the meteor has a higher concentration of nickel or magnesium, while yellow or orange streaks may have a higher concentration of iron or sodium.

While we still have a while before Halley’s comet returns to Earth, we can still appreciate some of the remnants it left behind. Let’s hope the skies stay clear for this colorful meteor shower.

Read More: When Was Halley’s Comet Last Seen and Will It Ever Return?

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