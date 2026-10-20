skip to main content

The Orionid Meteor Shower Is About to Peak With Colorful Fireballs Leftover from Halley's Comet 

Learn more about the connection the Orionid meteor shower has to Halley's comet and why some of the meteors may appear colorful. 

Written byMonica Cull
| 3 min read
Follow on GoogleGoogle News Preferred Source
Orionids meteor shower
(Image Credit: AstroStar/Shutterstock) 

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

As we begin mid-October, one of the month's best meteor showers is about to peak. The Orionid meteor shower will run through Nov. 22, 2026, but will peak on the night of Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, into the morning of Thursday, Oct. 22.

During the peak, night sky viewers may see 10 to 20 meteors per hour. But that’s not all that’s exciting about this meteor shower. The meteors are also from the remains of Halley’s comet, according to EarthSky. Some of the meteors may even appear green, orange, or yellow.

Here’s what you need to know to catch sight of one of the best meteor showers of the season.

When Will the Orionids Peak and the Best Place to See Them

To get the best view of the Orionids, you’ll either have to stay up late or get up early. Orion, the Orionids radiant — the point of the sky the meteors will appear from — will reach its peak around 18 UTC. Times may vary by region, so it’s best to check with local listings.

Though the timing is late, it is still ideal, as the moon is close to full and can make viewing meteors difficult. The moon will sink below the horizon several hours before dawn, creating ideal skies for viewing meteors, according to EarthSky.

Discover Magazine Logo

You have 1 more free article (1 of 2)

Have an account? log in

Subscribe today for full access and support our journalism.

checkmarkExplore All Options

Luckily, viewers can see the Orionids in both hemispheres, according to TimeandDate, and the best way to see them is to get away from urban light pollution and find a spot with a clear horizon, like a hillside.

Check the weather and dress in warm layers if needed. Bring a chair to sit on or a blanket, and get comfortable; you may have to wait a while to see a meteor. Avoid using phones so that your eyes can adjust better to the dark.

Read More: How to Watch October's Full Moon, Meteor Showers, and Halloween Fireballs Light Up the Night Sky

The Orionids and Halley’s Comet

The Orionid meteor shower’s parent comet is none other than the famous Halley’s Comet (1P/Halley), according to NASA. The comet orbits the sun once every 76 years and was last visible from Earth in 1986. We won’t see it again until 2061, but that doesn’t mean pieces of it weren’t left behind.

As Halley’s comet streaks through our solar system, it leaves behind fragments and dust particles from its nucleus. Every year, as Earth reaches this point in its revolution around the sun, we cross paths with debris from the comet. The Orionids aren’t the only meteor shower produced by Halley’s comet either. In spring, Earth crosses Halley’s comet trail again, producing the Eta Aquariid meteor shower.

According to EarthSky, Halley’s comet loses between 3 and 10 feet of material each year; however, the comet is about 5 by 9 miles wide, so it won’t burn out anytime soon.

The Orionids and Colorful Fireballs

Another interesting feature of the Orionids is that they tend to be more colorful than other meteor showers. Meteors are typically white, or sometimes a faint yellow, but depending on their composition and how deep they penetrate the atmosphere, they can appear other colors, according to EarthSky.

If a green meteor streaks across the sky, it likely means that the meteor has a higher concentration of nickel or magnesium, while yellow or orange streaks may have a higher concentration of iron or sodium.

While we still have a while before Halley’s comet returns to Earth, we can still appreciate some of the remnants it left behind. Let’s hope the skies stay clear for this colorful meteor shower.

Read More: When Was Halley’s Comet Last Seen and Will It Ever Return?

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Monica Cull

    Monica Cull is a Digital Editor/Writer for Discover Magazine who writes and edits articles focusing on animal sciences, ancient humans, national parks, and health trends. View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
green star with debris swirling around it

White Dwarf Stars "Can Produce Colors Nobody Expected," Including What May Be the First Green Star

brown dwarf being eaten

300 Light-Years Away, a Star Is Slowly Snacking on a Brown Dwarf

red firework burst looking supernova

Remnant From Rare Supernova Seen Nearly 850 Years Ago Hides a Zombie Star at its Center

long dust cloud on Mars

Mars' Odd 1,100 Mile Long Cloud Forms in Mysterious Ways — a New Model May Reveal How 

habitats, rovers, power systems, and cargo operations on the moon

An Odd Hole on the Moon's Surface May Lead to an Underground Cave That Could Shelter Future Astronauts 

Person watching a meteor shower

How to Watch October's Full Moon, Meteor Showers, and Halloween Fireballs Light Up the Night Sky 

depiction of Beta pictoris d exoplanets

Radio Emission Detected from Massive Exoplanet Reveals a Magnetic Field Far Stronger Than Earth's

Group of bats flying at night past the full moon

How to Watch For Bats at Night, Build Your Own Rain Barrel, Mine Your Own Gems, and Track the ISS as It Flies By 

a collection of images for this week's top stories

An Update on the Perseverance Rover, a Cold War Satellite Explodes Above Earth, and Gene-Edited Bananas Stay Yellow Longer

Swirling neutron stars colliding

Mysterious Cosmic Flashes Could Be Linked to a Neutron Star Merger

Illustration of satellites and scattered space debris orbiting Earth, with sunlight glowing along the planet’s edge.

Cold War Spy Satellite Suddenly Shatters in Low Earth Orbit, Creating a Cloud of Debris That Could Threaten Other Spacecraft

the moon in space

Hidden Lunar Volcano Suggests the Moon Once Had an Earth-Like Magnetic Field 

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe