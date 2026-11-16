Archaeologists were working on a road improvement scheme in Cambridgeshire, England, when they stumbled upon a highly unusual discovery: a ditch containing thousands of ancient frog bones.

At the time, the findings puzzled archaeologists, who could not make heads or tails of this frog graveyard. But now, ten years later, a team of researchers at Bournemouth University and the Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA) said they have solved the mystery and identified the culprit.

The study's results, published in The Journal of Human Palaeoecology, suggest birds were responsible for the amphibian "massacre", while radiocarbon dating reveals the bones are 1,700 years old.

“We don’t often get an owl’s-eye view of what it was like in the past from archaeological sites,” lead author Paul Clarkson of Bournemouth University said in a statement.

“These bones not only tell us about life for people living near the Roman Fens, but they also give insights into the natural world — what wild animals were getting up to in the past, and what life was like for them,” Clarkson added.

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Finding Tons of Animal Bones

Between 2016 and 2018, archaeologists involved in the National Highways A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon Improvement Scheme found over 4.4 tons (4 tonnes) of animal bones.

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According to a statement released by MOLA in 2022, most belonged to domestic animals, such as sheep, goats, and cattle. However, it was the discovery of a vast collection of amphibian bones that really stood out.

The researchers have since counted over 8,000 bones, the majority of which were found in a single 46-foot (14-meter) ditch. It was not simply the sheer quantity of bones found in a single place that confused scientists, but the fact that very few were found elsewhere.

Various theories were put forward: Were they victims of a particularly cold winter? Had they fallen into the ditch? Were they eaten by people living locally?

Now, recent analyses of the bones suggest they probably were prey, but the predators were birds, not humans.

Finding the Culprit

For the study, researchers analyzed markings on the bones, checking for puncture marks and other visible signs that might offer clues to how the animals died.

The researchers note no evidence of butchery or burning, and little evidence of chewing or gnawing, though there was evidence of digestion, suggesting a predator was involved.

Based on the available evidence, they believe the most likely suspects are short-eared owls and hen harriers.

Explaining The Quantity Of Frog Bones

This still doesn’t explain the sheer number of bones at the site. To explain that, the researchers point to a changing environment.

Radiocarbon dating revealed the bones are approximately 1,700 years old, while archaeological evidence suggests the ditch filled within just one year. Additional analyses suggest most frogs were less than a year old when they died.

The study’s authors said this points to a glut of frogs, brought about by retreating water levels, which would have left behind ephemeral ponds (or temporary pools of water) perfect for amphibians to breed in.

An explosion of frogs, they explain, would have attracted opportunistic predators — like short-eared owls.

Meanwhile, changing land use may have left frogs more exposed and offered short-eared owls — who prefer open grassland — a better roosting spot. Evidence from pollen and soils revealed trees were replaced by grasses and herbaceous plants, as woodland was cut down to make way for grazing livestock.

Short-Eared Owls and Roman Britain

If the culprits are indeed short-eared owls, these results could also tell us something about the movement of people in Roman Britain.

That is because it’s unlikely the owls would roost in an area frequented by people. This suggests people avoided the area in autumn and winter — possibly because it was part of a corridor for moving livestock and was used only seasonally, and potentially because it was deliberately avoided for ritual or social purposes.

“This research shows how even the smallest animal recovered on a site can help us to understand not only past environmental conditions but human activity within a wider landscape,” Vicki Ewen, a Senior Zooarchaeologist at MOLA, said in a statement.

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