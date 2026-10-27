The “Multiply by 7” Rule for Dog Years Isn't Accurate, but There Are Other Ways to Estimate Your Dog's Age

As a rule of thumb, the notion that one year of a dog’s age equals seven human years is so embedded in our cultural consciousness that most of us never bother to question it. In fact, the concept of “dog years” has become such a commonly accepted bit of received wisdom that even people who don’t have dogs are familiar with it as a rubric for measuring the lifespan of our canine comrades.

While not even veterinarians are sure where the 7:1 ratio first came from, the concept began to gain wide acceptance in the mid-20th century. It became firmly embedded in popular culture in the 1970s thanks to a series of dog food commercials featuring classic-TV actor Lorne Greene and a senior dog as his co-star.

“He’s 15,” Greene noted in a typical commercial. “That’s 105 for you and me.”

The popular “rule” may have helped sell a lot of dog food, but veterinary experts have always known that it was more myth than matter of fact.

“There’s no scientific basis for it that we’re aware of,” Weihsueh Chiu, professor of physiology and pharmacology at the College of Veterinary Medicine at Texas A&M University, told Discover. At the time, human life expectancy averaged around 70 years (give or take), and the canine lifespan averaged around 10 years, Chiu noted.

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This little bit of doggy dogma has been eroded — and rightfully so — by decades of diligent scientific research. The truth is, as much as we’d like to equate our dog pals’ longevity with our own, there is no true comparison between human and canine longevity.

Read More: Larger Dogs Develop More Diseases as they Age, Shortening Their Lifespans

Calculating Dog Years

The 7:1 formula likely benefited dogs, no matter what their age was. “It’s a pretty straightforward bit of math for an owner to equate a single dog year to seven human years,” Chiu said.

“It gave owners a simple way to think about their dog’s lifespan, and probably encouraged them to bring their dogs in for regular checkups,” Chiu added. “But when it comes to aging, we know that dogs don’t really work that way. For example, consider that dogs can become sexually mature in their first year. Clearly, they go through phases that simply do not align with human aging.”

So, the 7:1 rule of thumb is inaccurate but generally harmless. No one is likely to damage their dogs’ health by clinging to this popular but ultimately unscientific measure. Still, as Chiu and other experts note, focusing only on your dog's chronological age misses important points when considering canine longevity.

Age Is Not Just a Number

A dog’s healthy aging involves more than just its years of life. Chronological age matters, but many other factors matter too. That is why veterinary researchers also study biological aging: measuring the body's true condition, from cellular and genetic changes to the function of various bodily systems over time.

Studies over the years have shown that genetic diversity, lifestyle, and diet are key factors in how well dogs age and how long they live — just as they do for their human owners.

We also know that large breeds tend to have shorter lifespans, sometimes by as much as half, compared to small breeds. In one recent study published in Science, researchers working with the Dog Aging Project analyzed DNA samples from nearly 900 dogs to build a model that more accurately tracked the dogs’ biological ages. Among other findings, this research helps explain why large dogs tend to age almost twice as fast as their smaller counterparts.

Researchers found that samples from larger breeds more uniformly showed accelerated aging at the molecular level. They also found that molecular aging occurs most rapidly in a dog's first few years of life.

This finding supports previous research, including a 2020 study published in Cell Systems that examined genetic samples from more than 100 Labrador retrievers. In addition to confirming again that dogs don’t age at the simplistic 7:1 ratio, the researchers proposed a new formula for calculating canine age: human years = 16 x ln(dog age) + 31. The “ln” in this formula is the natural logarithm of the dog’s chronological age. Using this formula, a one-year-old pup would be about 30 in human years, while a four-year-old dog would be in their early 50s.

If you love math or have your old high-school calculator handy, this formula may be more scientifically rigorous for figuring out your dog’s “true” age, but it’s unlikely to supplant the popular 7:1 ratio, which, after all, only requires 3rd-grade multiplication. And let’s not forget that this research focused on just one breed. Future research may reveal new formulae depending on breed, size, or other factors.

Meanwhile, organizations such as the American Kennel Club and the American Veterinary Medical Association endorse another guideline for determining your dog’s real age: the first year of life is about 15 of our years, and the second year is roughly nine human years. After that, each year of your dog’s life is about five years for you and me. But again, these are general guidelines and don't apply to all dog breeds.

No Calculation Fits All For Dog Ages

So, there is still no one-calculation-fits-all formula for figuring out your dog’s age, especially compared to your own.

“The bigger issue is simply to be aware that they age differently than we do, which a lot of people don’t fully appreciate,” Chiu told Discover.

As your dog ages over the course of a given year, it’s critical to make sure they see a veterinarian at least annually, more often if they’re puppies or senior dogs. A 2025 Gallup poll found that more than half of American pet owners did not take their pet to the vet or get recommended care, so it’s advice worth repeating.

“This is a much more important consideration than trying to figure out a dog’s age compared to yours,” Chiu stressed. “Proper care, nutrition, and activity that is healthy for your dog at different stages of their lifespan — these all matter more than assigning a number to that lifespan.”

Read More: Why Do Small Dogs Live Longer Than Large Dogs?

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