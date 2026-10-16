The Moon Is Shrinking About 2 to 4 Inches Every Million Years, Triggering Moonquakes on the Lunar Surface

As you catch a glimpse of the moon every night, you’d never be able to tell that it’s slowly but surely shrinking. Astronomers, however, are well aware that the moon is getting smaller and smaller. In fact, they may now know how fast the moon is shrinking.

A new study published in The Planetary Science Journal estimates that the moon’s radius has decreased by about 148 feet over the past 400 million to 800 million years. The study’s authors arrived at the estimate by identifying more than 10,000 young faults along the moon’s surface with images from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC); these faults act as geologic clues into the moon’s history, revealing how it has contracted over time due to the cooling of its interior.

“The number of these young faults revealed in LROC images is much greater than I ever imagined,” said Thomas Watters, scientist emeritus in the Center for Earth and Planetary Studies at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, in a statement. “As the interior of the moon continues to cool and contract, it is expected that the growth of existing faults and formation of new faults continues today.”

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Cooling Down After a Heated Collision

Around 4.5 billion years ago, an early Earth smashed into some other protoplanet that astronomers have given the name Theia. This violent collision flung molten and vaporized debris from Earth into space, and this debris would eventually coalesce into our planet’s one and only moon, according to NASA.

As the dust settled, the moon would undergo differentiation just like the planets, in which it developed layers while a magma ocean covered its surface; heavy metals like iron sank to form the moon’s core, while lighter minerals floated up to form its mantle and crust, according to the Lunar and Planetary Institute.

The moon started out extremely hot, and even today, billions of years after its formation, its interior is still cooling down. The cooling causes the entire moon to contract, breaking parts of the lunar crust and even triggering seismic tremors known as "moonquakes." The moon's contraction also creates thrust faults, which push crustal materials upwards to form small cliff-like landforms called lobate scarps, according to NASA.

Shrinking at a Snail's Pace

Images from NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera, which has observed the moon for the past 17 years, show the moon’s surface is covered in thousands of lobate scarps. Using LROC observations, the researchers involved with the new study mapped these lobate scarps, as well as mare ridges — tectonic features that mostly formed on dark, basaltic plains called lunar maria.

Combining the changes at the moon’s surface in regions with lobate scarps and mare ridges, the researchers concluded that the moon has only experienced a small amount of contraction throughout its history.

The researchers say that if the rate of radius decrease has remained constant over the past 400 million to 800 million years, then the moon has likely been shrinking about 2.3 to 4.3 inches per million years, or about 39 millionths of an inch per year.

The History of Lunar Faults

Evidence of deformation from the moon shrinking only began to show up around 300 million to 400 million years ago, according to the new study. The researchers say that if thrust faulting had occurred on the moon for billions of years, larger lobate scarps would be expected, with some potentially reaching the scale of the much larger lobate scarps found on Mercury and Mars.

The lack of larger lobate scarps suggests that the moon may not have contracted as much as previous models had predicted. The researchers say that widespread faulting on the moon did not occur early in lunar history because a heavily fractured, thick, porous crust insulated the moon’s interior, meaning shrinking might have only started relatively recently.

In other words, magma solidifying into a crust early in lunar history slowed cooling inside the moon, like a winter coat slows the body's heat loss, according to the University of Chicago.

Today, the moon continues to shrink, albeit at a very slow rate. Regardless, this shrinking is expected to lead to more faulting across its surface and more moonquakes, which could impact how NASA and other space agencies move forward with their plans for the construction of lunar bases.

Read More: Hidden Lunar Volcano Suggests the Moon Once Had an Earth-Like Magnetic Field

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