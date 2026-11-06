The Maya's Prized Red Pigment Contaminated Lakes for Centuries 

Mercury is generally not an element you want to mess with, as exposure to some of its forms can damage multiple organs and the nervous system. Yet ancient civilizations found many uses for mercury nonetheless; the Maya civilization, for instance, was particularly fond of the element in the form of cinnabar, a common ore of mercury known for its vibrant red color.

The Maya used cinnabar for all sorts of purposes, incorporating the pigment into burial rituals and painting buildings and pottery with it. What they didn’t realize, however, was that their use of cinnabar, as well as liquid mercury, would unleash a slew of adverse effects.

A new study published in Science Advances has revealed the severe consequences of mercury use by the Maya, finding that the element once contaminated lakes in modern-day Mexico. Mercury levels even remained elevated for centuries in these lakes, threatening entire ecosystems.

“The mercury data was crazy,” said study author Matt Waters, an environmental sciences professor at Auburn University, in a press release. “Off the charts. These mercury levels aren’t normal.”

The Maya's Fascination With Mercury

The ancient Maya likely obtained cinnabar and liquid mercury from mining efforts in volcanic regions of Honduras and central Mexico. But according to a 2022 study in Frontiers in Environmental Science, these mercury sources were far away from many prominent Maya settlements.

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The authors of the 2022 study suggest that the Maya transported mercury via trade routes, and while it would’ve been a painstaking and difficult process, this may point to how prized the element was in Maya culture.

Archaeologists have found powdered cinnabar and cinnabar-painted objects at several Maya sites. A 2024 study in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports explains that the intense color of cinnabar may have been associated with blood — and in turn, with death and rebirth — linking it to important aspects of Maya cosmology.

The Maya also incorporated liquid (or elemental) mercury in vessels and other ritual objects, although this form wasn’t used as much as cinnabar.

Read More: A 1,800-Year-Old Maya Monument Reveals How Kings Turned Time Into Power — and Pushes the Long Count Record Back to A.D. 180

Disrupting Lake Ecosystems

The Maya’s use of both cinnabar and liquid mercury came with a steep price for the environment, as researchers would find upon collecting sediment cores from two lakes on the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, Lago Coba and Cenote Xcach.

Plunging long cylinders into the lakes to collect columns of ancient mud going back thousands of years, the researchers were able to determine the timeline of mercury contamination at the two lakes. After testing the core samples, they found that mercury concentrations spiked at both sites during the Classic Maya Period (around 250 to 900 C.E.) before abruptly declining.

At Lago Coba, mercury concentrations were high enough to likely harm life for more than 200 years, with severe effects lasting for nearly a century. At Cenote Xcach, concentrations had severe effects on life for about 300 years.

The sediment cores showed declines in biological markers associated with algae, cyanobacteria, and purple sulfur bacteria, all integral to these ecosystems’ food webs. Animals like ostracods (tiny aquatic crustaceans) and midge larvae were also largely missing from the cores around the same time, showing the widespread impact of mercury contamination.

“The biological community completely changed,” Waters said.

Part of the Maya Downfall?

While the biological community of the two lakes eventually recovered after mercury concentrations declined, the Maya civilization may have also suffered irreversible issues from their use of cinnabar and liquid mercury.

Exposure to mercury, especially in water systems, could have triggered detrimental health effects for the population, including kidney and nervous system damage, skin problems, and the development of neurological and behavioral disorders.

And while the health effects from mercury contamination alone wouldn’t have been enough to bring the Maya civilization to its knees, it may be an overlooked factor in the ancient society’s collapse.

“It’s been confirmed that drought was an issue, deforestation was an issue, erosion was an issue, overpopulation was an issue, and feeding the population was probably an issue,” Waters said. “This study adds the impact of water quality.”

Read More: Potatoes May Have Given Some Andean Populations a Genetic Advantage 6,000 to 10,000 Years Ago

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