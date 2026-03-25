The Longest March in English History Never Happened — King Harold Likely Sailed to the Battle of Hastings

The Battle of Hastings in 1066 reshaped English history. The Norman-French army led by William the Conqueror decisively defeated Harold Godwinson’s Anglo-Saxons.

Part of the legend of the battle is King Harold’s 200-mile march to Hastings from Stamford Bridge in Yorkshire, in which his army is said to have covered 27 mi (43 km) per day.

New research now claims that this legendary trek never happened. Instead, it suggests Harold made the journey largely by boat. The battle features on the Bayeux Tapestry, which is to be moved from France to the U.K. for display at the British Museum later in 2026.

“With the Bayeux Tapestry coming to the British Museum later this year, Prof Tom Licence's research shows there is much still to be learned about the events of 1066,” said Michael Lewis, an archaeologist who is head of the Portable Antiquities Scheme at the British Museum, in a press statement.

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Reexamining the Battle of Hastings

The new research has resulted from a reinterpretation of the Anglo‑Saxon Chronicle. This document, an ancient and thorough record of English history spanning hundreds of years, suggested that Harold had disbanded his naval fleet before the battle, forcing his army to undertake a long southward march.

Victorian historians interpreted this from a section in the Chronicle that said the ships “came home.” New analysis by researchers at the University of East Anglia suggests that this phrase should have been taken more literally. The ships returned to Harold’s home base in London, where they remained part of his war effort.

“I went looking in the sources for evidence of a forced march and found there wasn't any,” said Tom Licence, a historian at the University of East Anglia who conducted the new research, in a statement. Licence made his findings by re-examining the Chronicle, which still exists today in nine manuscript versions.

“Harold’s campaign was not a desperate dash across England; it was a sophisticated land‑sea operation. The idea of a heroic march is a Victorian invention that has shaped our understanding, or misunderstanding, of 1066 for far too long,” said Licence.

From Land and Sea

Assumptions that the fleet had been disbanded have caused confusion among historians, because other sources from the period mention Harold’s ships being used to block William as he landed on England’s south coast.

The new findings suggest that Harold, far from acting as the desperate head of a depleted military force, used his navy to tactically defend against the Norman invaders.

Before Harold met his fate at Hastings, he destroyed a Norwegian army led by Harald Hardrada in the Battle of Stamford Bridge. Licence’s new analysis noted that the Chronicle describes the Anglo-Saxon forces that amassed before that battle as a lið, normally translated as “fleet.”

When William invaded, Harold sent his fleet to Hastings, while a land force also advanced to the battlefield. Delays in the fleet’s arrival likely doomed Harold at Hastings, as it deprived him of vital parts of his army. Other ancient texts, such as the Domesday Book, record a naval battle during the Battle of Hastings. Historians had been unable to explain this detail, but Licence says it may have been a record of Harold’s ships clashing with William’s navy in the aftermath of the battle.

“What we know about Harold’s previous military campaigns fits with the idea that he used naval forces to transport soldiers, and threaten William, and there are references in accounts of the Norman invasion which also lend weight to that possibility,” said Roy Porter, a curator at English Heritage, in a statement. “It’s exciting to consider that Harold’s response may have been far more sophisticated than previously understood, and William’s awareness of this may have informed when he chose to fight.”

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