November has been chock-full of stunning night sky events, and next up is the Leonid meteor shower. The shower runs from November 6 to November 30, 2026, and EarthSky recommends watching in the pre-dawn hours of November 17 and 18.

The skies are shaping up to be ideal for this popular meteor shower, as the moon is entering its first quarter phase and will set below the horizon before the peak begins, giving viewers ample dark sky. Under ideal conditions, viewers could see 10 to 15 meteors per hour, though most will likely see fewer.

Before you head out early in the morning, here’s what you need to know about the Leonid meteor shower.

Read More: Ancient Blacksmiths May Have Hammered Away a Meteorite's Cosmic Signature

When Will the Leonid Meteor Shower Peak?

The Leonid meteor shower usually peaks around mid-November. NASA predicts it will peak the evening of November 16 into the pre-dawn hours of November 17, 2026, while the Planetary Society predicts it will peak the evening of November 17 into the morning of November 18, 2026. As the shower lasts until the end of the month, it’s possible that both nights could reveal several meteors.

The best time to view the shower will be during the pre-dawn hours, after midnight, and after the moon has set.

You have 1 more free article (1 of 2) Have an account? log in Subscribe today for full access and support our journalism. Explore All Options

What Is the Best Way to See the Leonid Meteor Shower?

According to the Planetary Society, the Leonid meteor shower is visible to viewers in both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres; however, night sky viewers will have more of an advantage in the Northern Hemisphere.

For optimal viewing, try to get as far away from light pollution as possible. Find a safe location, preferably on a hill or somewhere with an unobstructed view of the horizon. Check the local weather and dress appropriately. It can get chilly looking up at those November skies.

Bring a blanket or chair to sit on; you’ll likely be out there for a while. You won’t need binoculars or a telescope to see the meteors, but it may help to put your phone away so your eyes can adjust to the darkness.

Look up to the shower’s radiant — the point the meteors appear to come from — which is in the constellation Leo. According to EarthSky, one of the best ways to spot Leo is to look for stars that form a backward question mark. Astronomers call this pattern the Sickle.

What Is Special About the Leonid Meteor Shower?

The Leonid meteor shower comes from Comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle. As Earth makes its annual trip around the sun, it passes through the debris from the comet’s tail. As that debris enters the atmosphere, we see it as falling stars, or meteors.

The comet makes a trip around the sun once every 33 years, and when it returns, it brings with it a spectacular meteor shower. In the past, when the comet has returned, the resulting meteor showers have produced thousands of meteors per hour, and the show is stunning. One shower in 1833 saw over 100,000 meteors fall per hour and was called “the night the stars fell,” according to EarthSky.

The comet will return in 2031 and may bring another spectacular meteor shower. Until then, however, bundle up and enjoy the Leonids at their peak this year.

Read More: Ancient Martian Meteorite Found in the Sahara Desert May Have Formed More Than 4.1 Billion Years Ago

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: