The Launch Date of Artemis II Has Been Postponed Again — This Is Why

Learn why the launch date of Artemis II has been pushed back to April 2026 and what factors NASA must consider before a spacecraft can take off.

Written byRosie McCall
| 3 min read
Google NewsGoogle News Preferred Source
Artemis II NASA crew
Artemis II crew.(Image Credit: NASA)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

The launch date of Artemis II has been pushed back again, this time due to an issue with the helium, according to a recent NASA announcement.

The team of four astronauts, who had hoped to lift off this month in March 2026, will now prepare for launch opportunities in April 2026, provided all goes to plan.

Soon after this postponement was announced, NASA revealed plans to shake up its Artemis program by increasing the number of launches to one per year after 2028 and delaying its lunar landing. This means Artemis III will no longer be sending an astronaut to the moon.

An Issue with the Helium Flow for Artemis II

The Artemis II rocket completed a wet dress rehearsal on Feb. 19, 2026. This is essentially a test run of the launch without the actual take-off, and according to NASA, it was successful.

However, an update released the following day revealed engineers had encountered an issue concerning the flow of helium to the spacecraft’s interim cryogenic propulsion stage. Crew members Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen, Christina Koch, and Reid Wiseman were subsequently pulled out of quarantine, and take-off — which had been due to commence as early as March 6, 2026 — was postponed.

A statement published on Feb. 26, 2026, revealed technicians have now determined the component responsible for the fault is either a seal on the tubing’s quick connect or a check valve on the end of the tubing. The agency is now planning for a potential April 2026 launch date.

“Pending the outcome of data reviews, repair efforts, and how the schedule comes to fruition in the coming days and weeks, the Artemis II Moon rocket will roll back to Launch Pad 39B in time for April launch opportunities,” NASA said in a statement.

If the rocket launch does go ahead in April, it is likely to be on the 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, or 30 of the month, according to mission availability data.

Read More: Establishing a Moon Time Zone Could Benefit Future Missions to Mars

What to Know About Artemis II

Artemis II is the second stage of the Artemis program and comes off the back of Artemis I, which saw an uncrewed spacecraft orbit the moon before returning to Earth in 2022.

Artemis II will be the first crewed flight, taking NASA astronauts Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Reid Wiseman and Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Jeremy Hansen on a 10-day trip. The spacecraft will orbit the Earth twice before completing a flyby of the moon. While the crew will not step foot on the lunar surface themselves, the mission will lay the groundwork for a future landing.

In making sure the spacecraft is safe for flight, there are also many factors that can influence the launch date. Astronomers must account for the complex orbital mechanics required to instigate a successful space flight and ensure the rocket sets off on a precise trajectory to the moon.

According to NASA, this means there is a pattern of roughly one week of launch opportunities per month, followed by three weeks of none. Weather and scheduling can also restrict timings.

In November 2025, NASA announced potential launch opportunities as early as February and stated, “no later than April 2026.”

Artemis III and Beyond

On Feb. 27, 2026, Jared Isaacman, NASA administrator, announced changes to the Artemis program, revealing the agency plans to add more missions and decrease the time between launches from once every three years to once every 10 months.

“This is the NASA that once changed the world,” Isaacman said in an update posted on X. “This is the NASA that will do it again.”

According to the update, Artemis III, which is now due to take off in 2027, will not send humans to the moon as originally planned, but will instead trial systems and operational capabilities in low Earth orbit as part of an ongoing mission to establish a human presence on the moon.

Read More: Apollo Rocks Reveal The Moon’s Magnetic Field Was Both Strong and Weak

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Rosie McCall

    Rosie McCall

    Rosie McCall is a London-based freelance writer who frequently contributes to Discover Magazine, specializing in science, health, and the environment.View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
image spanning the milky way in vibrant red stars and gas
Largest ALMA Image Ever Spans 650 Light-Years, Revealing the Chaotic Heart of the Milky Way
close up image of comet 3I/ATLAS moving past a planet
Comet 3I/ATLAS Flaunts Bright Halo and Tail in New Image Taken by Jupiter-Bound Spacecraft
A single green plant breaks through the lunar soil and is growing on the moon with earth in the background
Recycled Human Waste Could Help Grow Food on the Moon and Mars
Image of the moon in space, referencing the lunar magnetic field
Apollo Rocks Reveal The Moon’s Magnetic Field Was Both Strong and Weak
a reddish blood moon during an eclipse
Where to Catch The Full Blood Moon and Total Lunar Eclipse this March 2026 
two pieces of space debris stacked on top of each other that looks like a snowman
Cosmic Snowmen Gained Their Unique Shape After Gently Spiraling Into Each Other 
Europa Moon
Cold-Water Geysers Powered by CO2 Bubbles Could Support the Search for Life on Icy Moons
Time zones on the moon could help future missions
Establishing a Moon Time Zone Could Benefit Future Missions to Mars
asteroids orbiting around a planet
Is Asteroid Mining the Next Gold Rush or Just Science Fiction? — Here's What We Know
3D model of a volcano and fissure on Mars
Young Martian Volcano Reveals 9 Million Years of Hidden Activity
cosmic matter that makes up the universe.
Giant Galaxies Emerged Just 1.4 Billion Years After the Big Bang
a colorful comet in space
Astronomers Spot a New Sungrazer Comet — Could It be Bright Enough to See in Daylight This Spring?

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe