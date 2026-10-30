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The Largest Animal Genome Belongs to a Freshwater Fish at 91 Billion Base Pairs, but 90 Percent Is Repeat DNA

Learn why lungfish have genomes that are far larger than the human genome, and how their expanded genomes shed light on evolution. 

Written byJack Knudson
| 3 min read
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South American Lungfish, the animal with the largest genome
​South American Lungfish.(Image Courtesy of Marketing and Communications, Louisiana State University)

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The human genome serves as a remarkable blueprint for our complex lives, although we’re not even close to having the largest genomes among animals. That distinction goes to lungfish, freshwater fish living in Africa, South America, and Australia.

We have nearly 3 billion base pairs — which connect to form the “rungs” of the DNA ladder — in our genome. The South American lungfish blows us out of the water with 91 billion bases.

However, genome size doesn’t quite have as much of an impact as it may seem. Although the South American lungfish genome is much larger than the human genome, that doesn’t make the species more complex than humans. Most of the material within lungfish genomes is essentially genetic fluff, repetitive DNA sequences that have replicated out of control.

Find out why lungfish developed such gargantuan genomes compared to humans, and how their genomes could reveal key insights on their evolution hundreds of millions of years ago.

Largest Genome of the South American Lungfish

One of the classic clichés used to tell the story of evolution is the scene of a fish venturing onto land for the first time, awkwardly crawling with fins that would eventually transform into arms and legs.

Tetrapods made this transition from water to land as they were capable of dragging themselves onto shore, with a primitive version of lungs to help them breathe air.

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Modern lungfish belong to the same group of lobe-finned fish that “conquered” the land during the late Devonian period, around 380 million to 360 million years ago, according to the University of Würzburg.

A 2024 study published in Nature aimed to find out what enabled the Devonian lobe-finned fish to begin crawling on land. To do so, researchers sequenced the complete genomes of lungfish, the closest living relative of tetrapods (four-legged land vertebrates including amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals).

In the process, the researchers found that the South American lungfish has the largest genome ever recorded in the animal kingdom, at 91 billion base pairs (roughly 30 times larger than the human genome). They showed that this species’ genome had expanded rapidly over the past 100 million years, according to Louisiana State University.

Read More: DNA From a Deadly Sheep Virus Survived for Centuries Beneath Medieval Ink

The Largest Known Animal Genome

Other lungfish species are no slouches either when it comes to genome size; the West African lungfish has 40 billion base pairs, and the Australian lungfish has 43 billion base pairs. The Marbled lungfish has around 133 billion base pairs; it would dethrone the South American lungfish, but it can’t take the title yet since its genome hasn’t been officially sequenced.

The reason these lungfish have massive genomes is because of the abundance of transposons, DNA segments that produce many copies of themselves and can change their position within a genome (which also gives them the name “jumping genes”).

These transposons have experienced unchecked growth in lungfish over time because of their low content of piRNAs, a type of ribonucleic acid that helps limit the spread of transposons; every 10 million years, the South American lungfish genome grew by the size of an entire human genome.

Junk in the Genome

The large genomes of lungfish haven’t necessarily provided any major benefits, as up to 90 percent of the genome consists of repeat content. But the large genome size doesn’t hurt them either. Although transposons can often destabilize a genome, researchers found the South American lungfish genome to be surprisingly stable.

Lungfish aren’t the only animals with genomes that have ballooned to sizes that far eclipse the human genome. Salamanders notably have some of the largest genomes among vertebrates, and even the Antarctic krill — barely the size of a pinky finger — has 48 billion base pairs in its genome. Just like lungfish, these animals have an excess of repetitive DNA sequences.

While a large genome doesn't make these animals more complex, it can be tied to larger cell sizes and lower metabolic rates in some species, according to a 2019 study in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B. The huge genomes of lungfish, though, are ultimately the result of largely purposeless "junk DNA" accumulating over millions of years.

Read More: At 194, a 450-Pound Tortoise Is the Oldest Living Land Animal, and its DNA May Help Explain Why

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Meet the Author

  • Jack Knudson

    Jack Knudson

    Jack Knudson is an Associate Editor for Discover Magazine who writes articles on space, ancient humans, animals, and sustainability, and manages the Planet Earth column for print.View Full Profile

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