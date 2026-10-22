The Immortal Jellyfish Cheats Death by Reverting to a Polyp When Injured or Stressed

As jellyfish bob around in the oceans, we might not think of them as particularly complex creatures. After all, 95 percent of their body is water, and they lack sophisticated organ systems, such as a centralized brain or heart. Jellyfish, which are part of the Cnidaria group alongside sea anemones and corals, start as larvae that turn into polyps attached to a surface until they eventually mature into an adult jellyfish, or medusa, that then drifts around the sea.

One jellyfish species, however, has flipped the script. Turritopsis dohrnii has found a way to reverse its life cycle and turn into polyps again when times are tough, emerging as medusae again when the circumstances allow.

Studying this ocean creature that has found a way to turn animals’ natural cycle of life and death on its head may help us better understand aging and cellular death in more advanced species.

What Makes T. dohrnii an Immortal Jellyfish?

Despite its remarkable abilities, T. dohrnii is a rather inconspicuous creature. At only 4.5 millimeters, it is relatively hard to spot in the water. Experts believe it originated in the Mediterranean Sea but is now present around the world, possibly through dispersal by ship. After its first description in 1883, the jellyfish’s ability to reverse its life cycle was discovered in the 1980s, as described by the Natural History Museum.

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Researchers have discovered that when the medusa of T. dohrnii is wounded or under stress, like starvation, it goes through a process called transdifferentiation. In this process, the specialized medusa cells transform into polyp cells, returning to their previous life stage. The process looks like the jellyfish reabsorbing its tentacles and settling on the sea floor as a “cyst” that then develops into a polyp within 24 to 36 hours.

From this stage, the polyp can mature into a new, genetically identical medusa and swim again. This transformation can theoretically be repeated endlessly, ditching death by old age.

Read More: Box Jellyfish Venom Punctures Cells, Disrupts the Heart, and Can Kill Within Minutes

Can Immortal Jellyfish Still Die?

Although T. dohrnii can use this extraordinary rejuvenation technique, that doesn’t mean they cannot die from other causes. Jellyfish, both as medusae and in their immature polyp stage, are common prey to many fish, turtles, sea slugs, and crustacean species.

Other conditions, such as human interventions, can also cause harm to them that cannot be prevented by reversing their life cycle, and since perfect conditions are unrealistic in the wild, it is hard to pinpoint how long T. dohrnii live on average.

Studying the sensitive jellyfish in the lab has also proven particularly difficult. Shin Kubota, a Japanese scientist, needs to closely monitor and care for the immortal jellyfish daily, which he has kept and observed going through their unique life cycle since the 1990s. One finding he shared is that over a two-year period, the captive jellyfish typically rejuvenate up to 10 times.

What Can We Learn by Studying Immortal Jellyfish?

To understand the genetic underpinnings of this exceptional ability, researchers from Spain mapped the genetic sequence of T. dohrnii and compared it to a closely related “mortal” jellyfish species. They published their results in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

They identified several genetic variants and expansions that are linked to replication, DNA repair, chromosome maintenance, stem cell population, intercellular communication, and more. They believe that those factors are key elements in the ability of the immortal jellyfish to undergo their unique rejuvenation process.

Understanding what exactly causes T. dohrnii to ditch typical aging processes may teach us how cellular death and general aging could physically be reversed in more advanced species and eventually be applied in regenerative biology or wound and medical treatment.

Read More: This Jellyfish Can Heal Its Wounds in Mere Minutes — What This Could Mean for Wound Healing in the Animal Kingdom

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