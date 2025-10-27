Advertisement

The Human Tailbone May Not be Needed, But It Remains a Feature of Our Ancient Past

Learn more about the human tailbone and how, even though we may not have a strict need for it anymore, it still helps us with our everyday lives.

Madison Dapcevich
ByMadison Dapcevich
Google NewsGoogle News Preferred Source
Human tailbone
Human tailbone.(Image Credit: 3dMediSphere/Shutterstock)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Key Takeaways on the Human Tailbone

  • The human tailbone, also known as the coccyx, is a vestigial feature, meaning it has lost its original function in the body over the course of evolution.
  • The human tailbone is a leftover feature from an ancient ancestor that had a tail. Other primates, like chimpanzees and bonobos, also have tail bones but no tails.
  • Though it’s small, a human tailbone injury can be extremely painful and can take a while to heal. Most tailbone injuries occur from falls.

Although whales don’t walk, they still have hip bones. Ostriches don’t fly, yet they have wings. Blind cusk eels, seen in the extremely deep waters of the Central Pacific where no sunlight reaches, have nonfunctional eyes beneath their skin. These are all examples of vestigial features, anatomical structures that have lost their original function throughout the course of evolution.

Advertisement

Just like the whale shark, which has rows of teeth too dull to bite, humans also have an ancient remnant of those who walked before them: the tailbone.

Also known as the coccyx, the tailbone is about the size of a quarter, measuring between 1 and 4 inches. This small, triangular-shaped bone is located directly below the sacrum, the last bone of the spine, in the posterior part of the pelvis between the buttocks. Several fused vertebrae are remnants of the tail humans once possessed during embryonic development.

Read More: Humans Don't Walk Around With Tails Likely Because of This Genetic Mutation

What Was the Human Tailbone For?

While the tailbone is no longer functional in humans, it serves as an attachment point for muscles and ligaments that support the pelvic floor and control bowel movements.

“The human tailbone is a leftover vestige from a distant human ancestor who had a tail. Humans, like the rest of the great apes (gorillas, orangutans, chimpanzees, and bonobos), lack a tail but have retained some of the bones that would have comprised the tail in a shared ancestor,” Crystal Koenig, an assistant professor of anthropology at Southern Utah University, says.

“While the coccyx is a fairly small structure, it retains some important functions, including serving as an attachment site for some of the muscles of the pelvis and helping to provide support and balance when seated,” Koenig continues.

What Happens If The Tailbone Is Damaged?

Although humans no longer need the tailbone to survive, it remains an integral part of the skeletal system and provides additional support for the body. Because the tailbone connects to the pelvic floor muscles and ligaments, it also helps support the bladder, rectum, and uterus.

These ligaments, tendons, and muscles that attach to the tailbone also make any injury to the bone extremely painful. Just a bruise can take up to a month to heal, while a fracture may take up to three months, according to the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

“Damage to the tailbone can be[…] kind of a pain in the butt,” says Koenig. “But seriously, the coccyx is most often fractured due to a direct impact, something like a fall. Coccyx fractures are unpleasant and can cause pain, especially when seated. That pain can be exacerbated with strain, for example, during bowel movements. Sometimes sitting on a doughnut-shaped pillow can alleviate pain.”

Advertisement

A Tail Connected to the Human Tailbone

Most humans grow a tail during fetal development, typically between the fourth and eighth weeks of gestation. At this time, the embryonic tail regresses and is absorbed by the body. But in some cases, a baby may be born with their tailbone still intact.

In 2023, doctors described in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery Case Reports an infant male who was born with “a tall skin appendage at his lower back.” Medical imaging showed that the baby’s “non-canalized structure” extended from the lower end of the sacrum, made up of fatty and connective tissue, muscle, blood vessels, and nerves. As a vestigial structure, however, it did not contain cartilage or bone.

Advertisement

“The Pseudo-human tail category agrees with the illustrated case in this article, a vestigial structure, tubular in shape, [with] no bony or cartilaginous component, no reflex movement, and no continuation with the spinal canal,” concluded the researchers.

Read More: 5 Vestigial Body Parts Found in Humans

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

  • Madison Dapcevich

    Madison Dapcevich

    Madison Dapcevich is a freelance science journalist for Discover Magazine. Madison reports original articles that cover topics like deep-sea exploration, space, health, and the environment. 
    View Full Profile
More on Discover
A series of stone tools.
Humans in Europe Might’ve Taken Toolmaking Inspiration From Neanderthals
Skull of Homo ergaster
Homo Ergaster: The Early Human Who Looked Almost Like Us
Elephant bones
Unknown Early Hominins Ate Elephants and Then Used Their Bones to Make Tools
A mummy in a bundle.
A 1,000-Year-Old Mesoamerican Mummy Reveals an Ancient Man’s Microbiome
The Mesoamerican city of Teotihuacan in central Mexico.
Ancient Teotihuacan Murals May Reveal a 2,000-Year-Old Written Language
neolithic side in Syria
Ancient Teeth Carry Clues on Farming Villages That Welcomed Outsiders with Open Arms
Breugnathair elgolensis, half snake half lizard from ancient Scotland
This Species of Ancient Scottish Reptile Is Part Snake and Part Lizard
Carvings of animals, outlined in white and blue, overlaid on top of a panel of rock, including three camels and three gazelles.
Ancient Carvings of Camels Acted as Road Signs to Water in the Desert Around 12,000 Years Ago
An assembly of seashells on a beach.
This Ancient Shell Workshop Appeared in France When Modern Humans First Arrived, Around 42,000 Years Ago
An ancient human stands in a forest, holding a stone and a stone point.
A Crushed Cranium From One Million Years Ago Could Transform Our Timeline of Human Origins
human head transplant graphic
Human Head Transplants: Where the Science Stands, and Why the Ethics Are So Complicated
human foot prints in sand
Neanderthal Families Took Trips to the Beaches of Portugal Around 80,000 Years Ago

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe
Advertisement

1 Free Article

Subscribe