The First Asian Elephant Calf Is Born After a 25-Year Wait at the Smithsonian National Zoo

For the first time in nearly a quarter century, the Smithsonian National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute (NZCBI) has welcomed a long-anticipated arrival: a female Asian elephant calf. Born in the early hours of Feb. 2, 2026, the calf is a crucial addition to the genetic future of an endangered species.

Her arrival comes as Asian elephant populations continue to decline in the wild, which makes every successful birth a significant step forward for conservation efforts.

"After waiting nearly 25 years for an Asian elephant calf, this birth fills us with profound joy,” said Brandie Smith, the John and Adrienne Mars Director of NZCBI, in a press release. “When you see the calf and those heartwarming interactions with the herd, I hope you’ll be inspired to help save this endangered species. What we learn from elephants in D.C. directly strengthens our work to protect wild Asian elephants across Southeast Asia.”

Meet Linh Mai, the New Asian Elephant Calf

One of the biggest questions about the new calf was what her name was going to be. The NZBCI decided to turn the naming of the calf over to the public in hopes of raising money and awareness for Asian elephant conservation. After 10 days of voting and more than $58,000 raised for elephant care and conservation, the winning name was Linh Mai, a Vietnamese phrase meaning “spirit blossom.”

Linh Mai turned two months old at the beginning of the month and is already showing off her distinct personality.

“I can say with confidence that she is rambunctious, sassy, and playful,” wrote Robbie Clark, elephant manager and acting curator of Elephant Trails, in an update on the NZCBI website.

She’s also a very quick learner. Linh Mai can already recognize her name and respond to cues from her keepers, who communicate through a mix of verbal commands and hand signals. One of her newest skills is “shifting,” which is the ability to move between spaces on cue. She has been practicing shifting by following the lead of her aunt Swarna.

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A Long-Awaited Birth With Global Impact

Linh Mai was born to first-time mother Nhi Linh following a 21-month pregnancy. Her father, Spike, had previously sired calves at other zoos that unfortunately were unable to survive, making this birth especially meaningful for the breeding program.

Because both of her parents’ genetics are rare in managed elephant populations, Linh Mai plays a key role in strengthening biodiversity – not just in North America, but globally.

Behind the scenes, her care has been quite intense. Keepers have been tirelessly working to support her healthy development, constantly monitoring her while she bonds with her mother and her herd. The bonding process for Asian elephants is critical since they are a deeply social species.

“Caring for an elephant calf — including round-the-clock feedings — is one of the most exhausting experiences our team has ever been through. Equally, it has been incredibly rewarding and worth all the blood, sweat and tears to see her thrive,” explained Clark.

How You Can See Linh Mai

For now, Linh Mai is staying out of public view while spending this essential bonding time with the herd. But that’s about to change.

She is set to make her official public debut on Earth Day, April 22, 2026, marking a symbolic moment that ties her story directly to global conservation efforts.

Even if you can’t make it to D.C., you’ll still be able to follow along. Linh Mai will appear on the zoo’s popular Elephant Cam, starting April 22 as well, giving viewers around the world a front-row seat to her exciting early life.

Read More: A Deadly Elephant Rampage Highlights Growing Human-Wildlife Crisis

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