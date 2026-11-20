For years, marine researcher Ciara Browne has sat with headphones on, listening to audio recordings of the Omura’s whale while watching the corresponding waveforms scrawl across a computer screen.

Browne has heard countless hours of the whales’ calls, but she’s never actually seen one in the wild. Few scientists have sighted the Omura’s whale, and many marine researchers have never heard of them.

“I've been to conferences and spoken with other people who research marine mammals, and they were like, ‘Oh, this is the first I've ever heard of an Omura’s whale,’” Browne, a Ph.D. candidate and researcher with the Centre for Marine Science and Technology at Curtin University in Perth, Australia, told Discover.

Scientists still know little about the Omura’s whale. But advances in technology are helping them better understand the ecology of this elusive whale.

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The Elusive Omura’s Whale

Until 2003, the Omura’s whale (Balaenoptera omurai) was thought to be the same as the Bryde’s whale (Balaenoptera brydei) or the sei whale (Balaenoptera borealis), according to NOAA. Mitochondrial DNA sequencing and comparative analysis of the skeletal systems helped scientists to realize the Omura’s whale was its own species.

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Scientists initially thought Omura’s whales were found only in the Sea of Japan, near the Cocos (Keeling) Islands and the Solomon Islands. But they are now known to be distributed across tropical waters, according to a 2019 study in Frontiers in Marine Science.

The Omura’s whale is elusive, which is one reason why few scientists have been able to sight them in the wild. But another reason is that they lack distinctions seen in other whale species, like unique tail shapes or breaching behaviors.

“It’s not like a humpback whale,” Browne told Discover. “If you see a humpback whale breaching, you can nine times out of 10 quite confidently say it’s a humpback whale.”

Similarly, Omura’s whales don’t have a distinctive blow that would enable scientists to identify them from a distance. A sperm whale (Physeter macrocephalus), for example, has a spout that researchers can see from afar, according to Browne.

Although few scientists have seen Omura’s whales, advances in acoustic technology mean scientists can eavesdrop on their calls.

Why Omura’s Whales Are Heard, Not Seen

Passive acoustic monitoring (PAM) allows scientists to place sensors in a particular environment and collect recordings of the soundscape. PAM has been used for almost a century, especially by researchers trying to understand marine environments, according to the Mammal Research Institute Whale Unit.

In recent years, improvements in data storage and processing have greatly enhanced how researchers use PAM to collect, store, organize, and access data, according to a 2023 study in Functional Ecology.

PAM has enabled the Centre for Marine Science and Technology to catalog 18 years’ worth of underwater acoustic recordings. Starting in 2025, the Centre placed sensors at 35 locations that stretched more than 1,100 miles near the northwest coast of Australia.

In an October 2026 study in Marine Mammal Science, Browne and her co-authors revealed what the recordings taught them about the Omura’s whale. They learned the Omura’s whale prefers warm waters, and although the recordings captured their calls throughout the year, they were more commonly heard during the warmer months.

Although scientists now have a general sense of where the Omura’s whales are hiding out, the acoustic data have also sparked new questions.

“From acoustics alone, we can’t tell whether those individuals are within the same group or not, or if they’re just within the same area or vicinity,” Browne told Discover.

For some whale species, males make calls during mating season. Other species have calls between mothers and calves. What exactly are scientists hearing in these recordings?

“We don’t actually know the function of it yet,” Browne told Discover.

However, understanding when and where the Omura’s whales are present can help scientists inform conservation efforts to adjust maritime shipping routes or offshore industrial work in order to protect the whales’ habitat. So although they are still out of sight, they won’t be out of mind.

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