The Early Human Hobbit Vanished 61,000 Years Ago — And Climate Change May Be to Blame

Learn how a major shift toward drought reshaped the Flores ecosystem and may have driven the hobbits to extinction.

Anastasia Scott
ByAnastasia Scott
Stegodon florensis insularis fossil jaw bone with adult teeth
Stegodon florensis insularis jaw-bone with adult teeth.(Image Credit: Mika R Puspaningrum)

For more than 140,000 years, a tiny human species lived deep inside Liang Bua, a limestone cave on the Indonesian island of Flores. Then, sometime between 61,000 and 55,000 years ago, the cave fell silent. Homo floresiensis — the 3-foot-tall early humans known as “hobbits” — vanished from the site, leaving behind one of the biggest mysteries in human evolution.

A new study published in Communications Earth & Environment offers the strongest evidence yet that climate change played a direct role in their disappearance. Researchers found that a prolonged drying trend transformed the region’s ecosystem, shrank freshwater sources, and triggered steep declines in the animals the hobbits depended on — conditions that may have forced them out of the cave and ultimately contributed to their extinction.

“The ecosystem around Liang Bua became dramatically drier around the time Homo floresiensis vanished,” said Dr. Mike Gagan, lead author of the study, in a press release. “Summer rainfall fell and river-beds became seasonally dry, placing stress on both hobbits and their prey.”

The Drought That Challenged the Hobbits

To trace what happened in the years leading up to the hobbits’ disappearance, the team turned to two sources of evidence: cave stalagmites and fossilized teeth from a pygmy elephant species the hobbits once hunted.

Stalagmites grow in thin layers as water drips from cave ceilings, locking in chemical signatures of past rainfall. By analyzing these layers from Liang Bua, researchers reconstructed nearly 200,000 years of local climate, revealing a long-term drying trend that intensified after about 76,000 years ago. The record shows that by 61,000 to 55,000 years ago — the period when H. floresiensis vanished — the region was experiencing severe, prolonged drought.

To understand how this shift affected the broader ecosystem, the team paired the stalagmite record with isotopic analysis of Stegodon florensis insularis teeth. These pygmy elephants depended heavily on river water, and their enamel recorded increasingly arid conditions as rainfall declined. Their population collapsed around the same time the hobbits disappeared, signaling that one of the hobbits’ key food sources was also in crisis.

Together, these two archives — minerals forming quietly in the cave and the teeth of the hobbits’ prey — reveal that the landscape outside Liang Bua was drying rapidly, losing both freshwater and large herbivores at the moment the tiny humans vanished.

What the Climate Shift Meant for the Hobbits

As the drought intensified, the ecosystem around Liang Bua began to unravel. Rivers dwindled, vegetation thinned, and Stegodon declined sharply, leaving H. floresiensis with fewer resources to survive.

“Surface freshwater, Stegodon, and Homo floresiensis all decline at the same time, showing the compounding effects of ecological stress,” UOW Honorary Fellow Dr. Gert van den Berg said. “Competition for dwindling water and food probably forced the hobbits to abandon Liang Bua.”

How Shifting Environments Triggered Their Disappearance

As drought pushed the hobbits out of Liang Bua, they may have entered areas where modern humans were already moving through the region. Homo sapiens were crossing the Indonesian archipelago around the same time, raising the possibility that climate-driven displacement brought the two species into contact.

The findings highlight how shifting rainfall and environmental stress can alter the course of a species’ survival.

“It’s possible that as the hobbits moved in search of water and prey, they encountered modern humans,” Gagan said. “In that sense, climate change may have set the stage for their final disappearance.”

