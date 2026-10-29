The Dogs of Chornobyl Are Genetically Unique — But It Likely Isn’t Related to Mutations

Ten miles is hardly a remarkable distance for a dog. But around Chornobyl, that short stretch separates two canine communities with a surprisingly large genetic divide. Dogs living near the nuclear power plant are genetically distinct from those in Chornobyl City — leaving scientists puzzled about what shaped their difference.

The answer could help explain how animals persist in a contaminated landscape. Perhaps some dogs already carried inherited advantages that helped them survive and reproduce, gradually making those variants more common.

A new study published in Genes finds genetic patterns consistent with that possibility, pointing toward natural selection as an important part of the story.

“With this work we wanted to explore two additional larger-scale evolutionary drivers — are the genetic differences due to selection, or are they due to genetic drift over time in an isolated population?” said first author Megan Dillon in a press release.

Read More: Ancient DNA Reveals Europe’s First Dogs Came From Eastern Wolves — Not Local Ones

Why Chornobyl’s Dogs Are Genetically Different

Earlier research established that the two neighboring populations of Chornobyl dogs were genetically distinct, with intriguing differences near genes involved in DNA repair. Previous work also found that increased mutation rates did not explain the divide.

That left researchers weighing two evolutionary processes: natural selection and genetic drift.

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“This work ties up some of the loose ends from our previous work, where in characterizing the population’s genetic structure we found that while these two dog groups are geographically very close, they have a very high degree of genetic difference, and those differences aren’t due to mutation,” said Dillon.

Natural selection occurs when inherited characteristics help individuals survive and reproduce in a particular environment, making those characteristics more common across generations. Directional selection favors particular variants, shifting a population’s genetic makeup over time.

Genetic drift, meanwhile, involves chance. A variant can become common simply because the animals carrying it happened to reproduce. This can have an especially strong influence in small, isolated populations.

What Island Dogs Revealed About Genetic Isolation

To investigate, the team compared the Chornobyl populations with free-breeding dogs from Eastern Europe and isolated populations in the Galápagos Islands. The island dogs provided a useful comparison for assessing whether isolation alone could explain the power plant population’s unusual genetics.

The power plant dogs had a small effective population size — a measure related to how many animals contribute genetically to subsequent generations. But overall estimates were not significantly different from those for Chornobyl City dogs.

Researchers also found no broad loss of genetic variation that would make drift a sufficient explanation.

One particular standout result was that Chornobyl City dogs were genetically more similar to Galápagos dogs than to their neighbors near the power plant.

Scanning the power plant dogs’ genomes, the team identified more than 100 candidate locations showing signs consistent with directional selection. Nearby genes were associated with DNA repair, immune responses, cell functions, and cancer-related pathways.

“While we can’t say for certain whether what we’ve found can be directly confirmed as selection, we do find these genomic structures suggestive of selection,” explained Dillon. “When we dig deeper into these genomic regions, we find that these genes are involved in biologically relevant pathways that could allow them to overcome the effects of being exposed to toxicants in this environment.”

What the Findings Mean for Survival in Contaminated Environments

Those biological connections offer promising leads, but finding a gene near a selection signal does not prove it protects dogs from radiation or cancer.

“When we consider the toxic environment around Chornobyl, I can see why most people would think, ‘Surely there’s got to have been some consequence of living in that environment.’ But what we’re saying is the consequence may not have gone as far as changing the dogs’ genome in order to adapt; it could be the ones that were able to survive the initial exposures had this level of underlying genetic diversity and variants to offer a higher degree of fitness,” concluded corresponding author Matthew Breen.

A useful takeaway from the study is that adaptation can draw on genetic diversity already present in a population. These dogs may help researchers understand how inherited differences influence survival across generations and where resilience may reach its limits.

Read More: Mold Is Feasting on Radiation in Chornobyl’s Abandoned Nuclear Plants

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This article references information from a study published in Genes: Evidence of Selective Response in the Free-Breeding Dog Population in Chornobyl



