The Brain May Use a Common Neural Code to Read Emotion Across Faces and Voices 

Every teenager who has ever returned home past curfew knows that a parent’s knitted brow and quiet, tense grumbling mean they are in big trouble, and they should set their face to an expression of deep regret rather than one that suggests they just had a fantastic night out. That’s one example of how our ability to read others' emotions from their faces and voices is a useful skill.

In a new study published in the Journal of Neuroscience, researchers from Belgium and Portugal explored how the brain represents the emotional importance of particular sights and sounds.

Read More: How Do Different Emotions Manifest In The Body?

A Model of Human Emotion

The research team recruited 24 participants and used functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to study the participants' brains while they watched or listened to recordings of actors displaying expressions and sounds associated with particular emotions. These were happiness, sadness, disgust, and fear. These stimuli were presented to the participants together or separately over roughly three hours of testing in the MRI machine. The authors used this information to work out how the brain responded to these stimuli.

The team studied activation in key brain areas linked to face and voice recognition, including the fusiform face area and the temporal voice areas. They trained an algorithm to recognize the differences between the brain activities elicited by different emotions in the face and voice areas.

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The authors’ results showed that information about emotions spilled over these traditional boundaries between brain areas. Information encoded in the fusiform face area, for example, allowed the algorithm to identify the difference between vocal emotions.

“In some regions, the brain even represented the same emotion similarly whether it was seen or heard,” said Stefania Mattioni, a neuroscientist at Ghent University and co-author of the new study, in a statement. Only the occipital face area seemed so specialized that it didn’t encode emotional voice information.

Next, the team analyzed their data using a different, crossmodal approach. They fed their algorithm neural responses to facial emotions, then tested whether it could identify the same emotions from voice data, and vice versa. This was possible in three brain areas: the temporal voice areas, posterior superior temporal sulcus, and precentral gyrus. The results suggest these three areas overlap even more strongly in how they process emotional data across sensory responses.

The Brain’s Shared Code

The researchers also compared brain activity produced in response to audiovisual stimulus with single-emotion responses. The algorithm recognized differences between the combined and lone inputs. Interestingly, adding voice information to visual information didn’t make the algorithm better at identifying the emotional link.

The authors say the findings challenge previous ideas about what regions like the fusiform face area do. Instead of solely recognizing fixed features like identity, brain network information in these regions also appears to encode ever-changing emotional information.

The study isn’t definitive. The small, 24-person sample size will need to be expanded on in future research. The current study also couldn’t fully image all brain areas related to face recognition, for example. Both the amygdala (also linked to emotional processing) and the anterior temporal lobe are part of what is thought to be the brain’s extended face-recognition area, but the scientists couldn’t reliably image this region with their scanner and were forced to exclude it from the analysis.

Despite these limitations, the study gives us a new perspective on how the brain processes emotions. Instead of a segregated system where specialized regions process their own, bespoke data, these new findings suggest that a shared emotional neural code jumps across brain areas. Those times you defused parental blowups as a kid were all team efforts.

Read More: Seeking Solitude Can Provide Emotional Regulation and Sense of Autonomy

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